Бар «Гадкий койот»
Coyote Ugly Бар «Гадкий койот» 2000 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «Бар «Гадкий койот»» (2000)

Coyote Ugly (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Coyote Ugly (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. LeAnn Rimes, Don Henley, EMF, Snap!, INXS, The Charlie Daniels Band, Rare Blend, Tamara Walker, Mary Griffin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Can't Fight the Moonlight LeAnn Rimes 3:36
2 Please Remember LeAnn Rimes 4:35
3 The Right Kind of Wrong LeAnn Rimes 3:47
4 But I Do Love You LeAnn Rimes 3:21
5 All She Wants to Do Is Dance Don Henley 4:30
6 Unbelievable EMF 3:31
7 The Power Snap! 3:41
8 Need You Tonight INXS 3:10
9 The Devil Went Down to Georgia The Charlie Daniels Band 3:36
10 Boom Boom Boom Rare Blend 3:23
11 Didn't We Love Tamara Walker 3:25
12 We Can Get There Mary Griffin 4:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бар «Гадкий койот»» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бар «Гадкий койот»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
