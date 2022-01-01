1 Can't Fight the Moonlight LeAnn Rimes 3:36

2 Please Remember LeAnn Rimes 4:35

3 The Right Kind of Wrong LeAnn Rimes 3:47

4 But I Do Love You LeAnn Rimes 3:21

5 All She Wants to Do Is Dance Don Henley 4:30

6 Unbelievable EMF 3:31

7 The Power Snap! 3:41

8 Need You Tonight INXS 3:10

9 The Devil Went Down to Georgia The Charlie Daniels Band 3:36

10 Boom Boom Boom Rare Blend 3:23

11 Didn't We Love Tamara Walker 3:25