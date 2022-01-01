|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Can't Fight the Moonlight
|LeAnn Rimes
|3:36
|2
|Please Remember
|LeAnn Rimes
|4:35
|3
|The Right Kind of Wrong
|LeAnn Rimes
|3:47
|4
|But I Do Love You
|LeAnn Rimes
|3:21
|5
|All She Wants to Do Is Dance
|Don Henley
|4:30
|6
|Unbelievable
|EMF
|3:31
|7
|The Power
|Snap!
|3:41
|8
|Need You Tonight
|INXS
|3:10
|9
|The Devil Went Down to Georgia
|The Charlie Daniels Band
|3:36
|10
|Boom Boom Boom
|Rare Blend
|3:23
|11
|Didn't We Love
|Tamara Walker
|3:25
|12
|We Can Get There
|Mary Griffin
|4:00