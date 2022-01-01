Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Трио в перьях» (2017)
Richard the stork Трио в перьях 2017 / США / Германия / Бельгия
7.3 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Трио в перьях» (2017)

Richard the Stork (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
16 композиций. Eric Neveux, Stacey King
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Family Eric Neveux 3:21
2 Journey Eric Neveux 4:35
3 Daddy Issues Eric Neveux 1:40
4 Hey Bats Eric Neveux 2:21
5 Olga and Oleg Eric Neveux 4:07
6 Kiki Eric Neveux 2:32
7 Alone Eric Neveux 2:27
8 Oblivion Eric Neveux 3:15
9 Olga Without Oleg Eric Neveux 1:44
10 Danger Eric Neveux 2:31
11 Choices Eric Neveux 3:34
12 Turbulence Eric Neveux 1:25
13 Richard Eric Neveux 2:22
14 Identity Eric Neveux 2:37
15 Finale Eric Neveux 3:22
16 We're Coming Home Stacey King 3:32
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Трио в перьях» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Трио в перьях» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
