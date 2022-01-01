Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Тотем волка Музыка из фильма «Тотем волка» (2015)
Le dernier loup Тотем волка 2015 / Китай / Франция
6.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Тотем волка» (2015)

Wolf Totem (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wolf Totem (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Leaving for the Country (Main Theme) James Horner 2:18
2 Wolves Stalking Gazelles James Horner 4:19
3 An Offering to Tengger / Chen Saves the Last Wolf Pup James Horner 9:22
4 Wolves Attack the Horses James Horner 4:49
5 A Red Ribbon James Horner 3:20
6 The Frozen Lake James Horner 4:42
7 Discovering Hidden Dangers James Horner 2:47
8 Little Wolf James Horner 3:27
9 Scaling the Walls James Horner 4:07
10 Suicide Pact James Horner 2:17
11 Hunting the Wolves James Horner 6:05
12 Death of A'ba James Horner 1:35
13 Return to the Wild James Horner 9:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тотем волка» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тотем волка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
