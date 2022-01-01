|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Leaving for the Country (Main Theme)
|James Horner
|2:18
|2
|Wolves Stalking Gazelles
|James Horner
|4:19
|3
|An Offering to Tengger / Chen Saves the Last Wolf Pup
|James Horner
|9:22
|4
|Wolves Attack the Horses
|James Horner
|4:49
|5
|A Red Ribbon
|James Horner
|3:20
|6
|The Frozen Lake
|James Horner
|4:42
|7
|Discovering Hidden Dangers
|James Horner
|2:47
|8
|Little Wolf
|James Horner
|3:27
|9
|Scaling the Walls
|James Horner
|4:07
|10
|Suicide Pact
|James Horner
|2:17
|11
|Hunting the Wolves
|James Horner
|6:05
|12
|Death of A'ba
|James Horner
|1:35
|13
|Return to the Wild
|James Horner
|9:53