The Founder (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 32 композиции. Картер Бёруэлл, Doris Day, Paul Weston and His Orchestra, The Norman Luboff Choir, The Dixieaires, Orrin Tucker and His Orchestra, Bonnie Baker & The Bodyguards, Penguin Cafe Orchestra, Bob Gaddy and his Alley Cats, The Ramblers, Майкл Китон, Linda Cardellini

Слушать