|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Barbarella (feat. The Glitterhouse)
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|2:40
|2
|Goodnight Alfie
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:29
|3
|Spaceship Out of Control
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:29
|4
|Ski Ride
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:57
|5
|The Hungry Dolls
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:48
|6
|Love Love Love Drags Me Down (feat. The Glitterhouse)
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|3:42
|7
|Pygar Finds Barbarella
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:18
|8
|I Love All the Love in You (feat. The Glitterhouse)
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|3:53
|9
|The Labyrinth
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:12
|10
|Pygar's New Wings
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:58
|11
|Fight in Flight
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|2:35
|12
|Entrance into Sogo
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:56
|13
|Hello Pretty Pretty
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:04
|14
|Pygar's Persecution
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:16
|15
|The Black Queen's Beads
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|3:31
|16
|Dead Duck
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|0:34
|17
|The Pill
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|1:03
|18
|Smoke (Viper Vapor)
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|2:17
|19
|The Sex Machine
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|3:17
|20
|The Chamber of Dreams
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|2:24
|21
|The Destruction of Sogo
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|2:28
|22
|An Angel Is Love
|The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe
|4:23