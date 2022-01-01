Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Barbarella Барбарелла 1968 / Франция / Италия
5.9 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Барбарелла» (1968)

Barbarella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Barbarella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Barbarella (feat. The Glitterhouse) The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 2:40
2 Goodnight Alfie The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:29
3 Spaceship Out of Control The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:29
4 Ski Ride The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:57
5 The Hungry Dolls The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:48
6 Love Love Love Drags Me Down (feat. The Glitterhouse) The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 3:42
7 Pygar Finds Barbarella The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:18
8 I Love All the Love in You (feat. The Glitterhouse) The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 3:53
9 The Labyrinth The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:12
10 Pygar's New Wings The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:58
11 Fight in Flight The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 2:35
12 Entrance into Sogo The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:56
13 Hello Pretty Pretty The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:04
14 Pygar's Persecution The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:16
15 The Black Queen's Beads The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 3:31
16 Dead Duck The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 0:34
17 The Pill The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 1:03
18 Smoke (Viper Vapor) The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 2:17
19 The Sex Machine The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 3:17
20 The Chamber of Dreams The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 2:24
21 The Destruction of Sogo The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 2:28
22 An Angel Is Love The Bob Crewe Generation Orchestra / Bob Crewe 4:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Барбарелла» (1968) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Барбарелла» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
