|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro
|Steve Moore
|3:23
|2
|Police Station
|Steve Moore
|2:20
|3
|Interrogation
|Steve Moore
|2:39
|4
|Titles
|Steve Moore
|2:34
|5
|Zack Attack
|Steve Moore
|2:06
|6
|The Shot
|Steve Moore
|2:49
|7
|Good Girl
|Steve Moore
|1:56
|8
|Zack's out the Bag
|Steve Moore
|4:18
|9
|The Escape, Pt. 1
|Steve Moore
|3:03
|10
|The Escape, Pt. 2
|Steve Moore
|1:57
|11
|Stitches
|Steve Moore
|2:12
|12
|Father and Son
|Steve Moore
|0:49
|13
|I Trust Her So Much
|Steve Moore
|2:28
|14
|It's Complicated
|Steve Moore
|2:41
|15
|What Are You Waiting For
|Steve Moore
|1:33
|16
|Injections
|Steve Moore
|1:57
|17
|Kurt and Travis Arrive
|Steve Moore
|2:16
|18
|You're Making a Big Mistake
|Steve Moore
|2:40
|19
|Mike vs Kurt
|Steve Moore
|1:27
|20
|Confrontation
|Steve Moore
|5:22
|21
|Rayne in Blood
|Steve Moore
|2:58
|22
|Goodbye
|Steve Moore
|2:42
|23
|Armstrong Splits
|Steve Moore
|1:40
|24
|On the Phone
|Steve Moore
|2:03
|25
|Zack's Back
|Steve Moore
|4:14
|26
|Zack vs. Travis: The Rematch
|Steve Moore
|1:46
|27
|Get Ready
|Steve Moore
|4:01
|28
|Psychic War
|Steve Moore
|1:21
|29
|Slovak Escapes
|Steve Moore
|2:22
|30
|My Brain Does Not Tire
|Steve Moore
|2:02
|31
|This Ends Now
|Steve Moore
|1:22
|32
|The End
|Steve Moore
|1:13
|33
|End Credits
|Steve Moore
|7:25