Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Идеальный голос 3 Идеальный голос 3
Киноафиша Фильмы Идеальный голос 3 Музыка из фильма «Идеальный голос 3» (2017)
Pitch Perfect 3 Идеальный голос 3 2017 / США
7.0 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Идеальный голос 3» (2017)

Вся информация о фильме
Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition]
Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition] 22 композиции. The Bellas, The New Barden Bellas, The Bellas, Evermoist, Saddle Up, Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz, Soldiers, Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz, Saddle Up, Evermoist, Bomba Estéreo, Iggy Azalea, Kim Viera, Christopher Lennertz, Anna Kendrick, Moisés Arias, MIKA, Martin Solveig, Sigala, Ella Eyre, The Bellas, The Voice Season 13 Top 12 Contestants, Rebel Wilson, Джон Литгоу, Todrick Hall
Слушать
Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. The Bellas, The New Barden Bellas, The Bellas, Evermoist, Saddle Up, Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz, Soldiers, Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz, Saddle Up, Evermoist, Bomba Estéreo, Iggy Azalea, Kim Viera, Christopher Lennertz, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Крисси Фит, The Bellas, The Voice Season 13 Top 12 Contestants
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Universal Fanfare The Bellas / Jerry Goldsmith 0:38
2 Toxic The Bellas 3:22
3 Sit Still, Look Pretty The New Barden Bellas / Scott Bruzenak 3:07
4 Riff Off The Bellas, Evermoist, Saddle Up, Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz, Soldiers / Christopher Brown 4:49
5 You Got It Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz / Ray Davies 3:17
6 Ex's and Oh's Saddle Up / Dave Bassett 2:50
7 How a Heart Unbreaks Evermoist 3:44
8 Cheap Thrills The Bellas / Greg Kurstin 3:40
9 I Don't Like It, I Love It The Bellas 4:00
10 Cake By the Ocean The Bellas 3:14
11 Freedom! '90 The Bellas / George Michael 5:16
12 Soy Yo Bomba Estéreo 2:41
13 Boom Boom (feat. Zedd) Iggy Azalea 3:08
14 Tribe Kim Viera / Louis Prima 3:10
15 Score Suite From Pitch Perfect 3 Christopher Lennertz 3:48
16 Bend Over (Stand Up) [From "Pitch Perfect" Soundtrack] Anna Kendrick, Moisés Arias 0:47
17 Elle me dit MIKA / Doriand 3:39
18 All Stars (feat. ALMA) Martin Solveig / Peter Wade 2:51
19 Came Here For Love Sigala, Ella Eyre 3:24
20 Freedom! '90 x Cups The Bellas, The Voice Season 13 Top 12 Contestants / Heloise Tunstall-Behrens 2:29
21 Don't Speak x Hard For Me to Say I'm Sorry Rebel Wilson, Джон Литгоу / Gwen Stefani 2:25
22 Pitch Perfect Franchise Medley Todrick Hall / Jason Moore 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Идеальный голос 3» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Идеальный голос 3» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Приложение киноафиши