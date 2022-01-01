|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Universal Fanfare
|The Bellas / Jerry Goldsmith
|0:38
|2
|Toxic
|The Bellas
|3:22
|3
|Sit Still, Look Pretty
|The New Barden Bellas / Scott Bruzenak
|3:07
|4
|Riff Off
|The Bellas, Evermoist, Saddle Up, Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz, Soldiers / Christopher Brown
|4:49
|5
|You Got It
|Young Sparrow And DJ Dragon Nutz / Ray Davies
|3:17
|6
|Ex's and Oh's
|Saddle Up / Dave Bassett
|2:50
|7
|How a Heart Unbreaks
|Evermoist
|3:44
|8
|Cheap Thrills
|The Bellas / Greg Kurstin
|3:40
|9
|I Don't Like It, I Love It
|The Bellas
|4:00
|10
|Cake By the Ocean
|The Bellas
|3:14
|11
|Freedom! '90
|The Bellas / George Michael
|5:16
|12
|Soy Yo
|Bomba Estéreo
|2:41
|13
|Boom Boom (feat. Zedd)
|Iggy Azalea
|3:08
|14
|Tribe
|Kim Viera / Louis Prima
|3:10
|15
|Score Suite From Pitch Perfect 3
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:48
|16
|Bend Over (Stand Up) [From "Pitch Perfect" Soundtrack]
|Anna Kendrick, Moisés Arias
|0:47
|17
|Elle me dit
|MIKA / Doriand
|3:39
|18
|All Stars (feat. ALMA)
|Martin Solveig / Peter Wade
|2:51
|19
|Came Here For Love
|Sigala, Ella Eyre
|3:24
|20
|Freedom! '90 x Cups
|The Bellas, The Voice Season 13 Top 12 Contestants / Heloise Tunstall-Behrens
|2:29
|21
|Don't Speak x Hard For Me to Say I'm Sorry
|Rebel Wilson, Джон Литгоу / Gwen Stefani
|2:25
|22
|Pitch Perfect Franchise Medley
|Todrick Hall / Jason Moore
|4:05