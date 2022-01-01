|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Staring Down a Mountain
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:56
|2
|Raided
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:15
|3
|Molly's Journey
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:56
|4
|Set It Up
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:46
|5
|Play Your Hand
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:46
|6
|Area Codes
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:32
|7
|Cut the Pack
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:55
|8
|Red & Black
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:40
|9
|Pocket Kings
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:51
|10
|The Rake
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:12
|11
|House of Cards
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:57
|12
|It Had to End
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:25
|13
|The Playmates
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:20
|14
|The Russians
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:23
|15
|Molly's Dream
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:06
|16
|Intruder
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:54
|17
|Scars
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:02
|18
|Beyond Your Means
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:24
|19
|Therapy Session
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:44
|20
|All the Beauty in the World
|Daniel Pemberton
|5:08