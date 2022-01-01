Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Большая игра Музыка из фильма «Большая игра» (2017)
Molly's Game Большая игра 2017 / США
7.5 Оцените
34 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Большая игра» (2017)

Molly's Game (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Molly's Game (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Daniel Pemberton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Staring Down a Mountain Daniel Pemberton 3:56
2 Raided Daniel Pemberton 2:15
3 Molly's Journey Daniel Pemberton 1:56
4 Set It Up Daniel Pemberton 2:46
5 Play Your Hand Daniel Pemberton 2:46
6 Area Codes Daniel Pemberton 2:32
7 Cut the Pack Daniel Pemberton 2:55
8 Red & Black Daniel Pemberton 2:40
9 Pocket Kings Daniel Pemberton 1:51
10 The Rake Daniel Pemberton 2:12
11 House of Cards Daniel Pemberton 3:57
12 It Had to End Daniel Pemberton 2:25
13 The Playmates Daniel Pemberton 2:20
14 The Russians Daniel Pemberton 3:23
15 Molly's Dream Daniel Pemberton 1:06
16 Intruder Daniel Pemberton 2:54
17 Scars Daniel Pemberton 3:02
18 Beyond Your Means Daniel Pemberton 2:24
19 Therapy Session Daniel Pemberton 2:44
20 All the Beauty in the World Daniel Pemberton 5:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Большая игра» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Большая игра» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
