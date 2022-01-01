|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Santa Barbara, 1979
|Roger Neill
|2:36
|2
|Don't Worry About the Government (Remastered Version)
|Talking Heads / David Byrne
|3:00
|3
|Basin Street Blues
|Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five / Spencer Williams
|3:16
|4
|Fairytale In the Supermarket
|The Raincoats
|3:00
|5
|Love In a Void
|Siouxsie & The Banshees
|2:31
|6
|Modern People
|Roger Neill
|3:33
|7
|In a Sentimental Mood
|Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Дюк Эллингтон
|3:40
|8
|Media Blitz
|Germs / Pat Smear
|1:30
|9
|DJ (1999 Remastered Version)
|David Bowie / Carlos Alomar
|4:01
|10
|All of My Objects
|Roger Neill
|2:39
|11
|After Hours On Dream Street
|Sandy Williams / Brick Fleagle
|3:17
|12
|Cheree (1998 Remastered Version)
|Suicide
|3:42
|13
|This Heart of Mine
|Fred Astaire / Harry Warren
|3:06
|14
|Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy)
|ДЭВО / Марк Мазерсбо
|4:58
|15
|Everything On Television
|Roger Neill
|2:51
|16
|The Big Country (Remastered Version)
|Talking Heads / David Byrne
|5:33
|17
|As Time Goes By
|Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees / H. Hupfeld
|3:34
|18
|Why Can't I Touch It? (2001 Remastered Version)
|Buzzcocks / Steve Diggle
|6:36
|19
|The Politics of Orgasm
|Roger Neill
|3:54