20th Century Women (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Roger Neill, Talking Heads, Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five, The Raincoats, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Germs, David Bowie, Sandy Williams, Suicide, Fred Astaire, ДЭВО, Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees, Buzzcocks

Слушать