Женщины ХХ века Женщины ХХ века
Киноафиша Фильмы Женщины ХХ века Музыка из фильма «Женщины ХХ века» (2016)
20th Century Women Женщины ХХ века 2016 / США
7.4 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Женщины ХХ века» (2016)

20th Century Women (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
20th Century Women (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Roger Neill, Talking Heads, Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five, The Raincoats, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Germs, David Bowie, Sandy Williams, Suicide, Fred Astaire, ДЭВО, Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees, Buzzcocks
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Santa Barbara, 1979 Roger Neill 2:36
2 Don't Worry About the Government (Remastered Version) Talking Heads / David Byrne 3:00
3 Basin Street Blues Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five / Spencer Williams 3:16
4 Fairytale In the Supermarket The Raincoats 3:00
5 Love In a Void Siouxsie & The Banshees 2:31
6 Modern People Roger Neill 3:33
7 In a Sentimental Mood Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Дюк Эллингтон 3:40
8 Media Blitz Germs / Pat Smear 1:30
9 DJ (1999 Remastered Version) David Bowie / Carlos Alomar 4:01
10 All of My Objects Roger Neill 2:39
11 After Hours On Dream Street Sandy Williams / Brick Fleagle 3:17
12 Cheree (1998 Remastered Version) Suicide 3:42
13 This Heart of Mine Fred Astaire / Harry Warren 3:06
14 Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy) ДЭВО / Марк Мазерсбо 4:58
15 Everything On Television Roger Neill 2:51
16 The Big Country (Remastered Version) Talking Heads / David Byrne 5:33
17 As Time Goes By Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees / H. Hupfeld 3:34
18 Why Can't I Touch It? (2001 Remastered Version) Buzzcocks / Steve Diggle 6:36
19 The Politics of Orgasm Roger Neill 3:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Женщины ХХ века» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Женщины ХХ века» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
