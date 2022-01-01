Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «В погоне за Майлзом» (2015)
Miles Ahead В погоне за Майлзом 2015 / США
Музыка из фильма «В погоне за Майлзом» (2015)

Miles Ahead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Miles Ahead (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Miles Davis, Дон Чидл, Taylor Eigsti, Дон Чидл, Phil Schaap, Robert Glasper, Дон Чидл, Юэн МакГрегор
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Miles Ahead Miles Davis / G. Evans 4:28
2 Dialogue: "It takes a long time..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:05
3 So What Miles Davis 9:23
4 Taylor Made Taylor Eigsti / Дон Чидл 1:04
5 Dialogue: "Listen, you talk too goddam much..." Дон Чидл, Phil Schaap / Not Applicable 0:34
6 Solea (Excerpt) Miles Davis / Gil Evans 4:50
7 Seven Steps to Heaven (Edit) Miles Davis / M. Davis 3:23
8 Dialogue: "If you gonna tell a story..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:07
9 Nefertiti (Edit) Miles Davis / Уэйн Шортер 4:55
10 Frelon Brun (Brown Hornet) Miles Davis / M. Davis 5:36
11 Dialogue: "Sometimes you have these thoughts..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:13
12 Duran (Take 6 Edit) Miles Davis 5:34
13 Dialogue: "You own my music..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:07
14 Go Ahead John (part two C) Miles Davis / M. Davis 3:40
15 Black Satin (Edit) Miles Davis 3:10
16 Dialogue: "Be musical about this shit..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:06
17 Prelude, Pt. 2 Miles Davis / M. Davis 6:34
18 Dialogue: "Y'all listening to them..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:04
19 Junior's Jam Robert Glasper 3:29
20 Francessence Robert Glasper 2:07
21 Back Seat Betty (Excerpt) Miles Davis 5:31
22 Dialogue: "I don't like the word jazz..." Дон Чидл, Юэн МакГрегор / Not Applicable 0:17
23 What's Wrong with That? Robert Glasper / Marcus Strickland 5:19
24 Gone 2015 (feat. Pharoahe Monch) Robert Glasper / Дон Чидл 5:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «В погоне за Майлзом» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В погоне за Майлзом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
