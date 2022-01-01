|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Miles Ahead
|Miles Davis / G. Evans
|4:28
|2
|Dialogue: "It takes a long time..."
|Дон Чидл / Not Applicable
|0:05
|3
|So What
|Miles Davis
|9:23
|4
|Taylor Made
|Taylor Eigsti / Дон Чидл
|1:04
|5
|Dialogue: "Listen, you talk too goddam much..."
|Дон Чидл, Phil Schaap / Not Applicable
|0:34
|6
|Solea (Excerpt)
|Miles Davis / Gil Evans
|4:50
|7
|Seven Steps to Heaven (Edit)
|Miles Davis / M. Davis
|3:23
|8
|Dialogue: "If you gonna tell a story..."
|Дон Чидл / Not Applicable
|0:07
|9
|Nefertiti (Edit)
|Miles Davis / Уэйн Шортер
|4:55
|10
|Frelon Brun (Brown Hornet)
|Miles Davis / M. Davis
|5:36
|11
|Dialogue: "Sometimes you have these thoughts..."
|Дон Чидл / Not Applicable
|0:13
|12
|Duran (Take 6 Edit)
|Miles Davis
|5:34
|13
|Dialogue: "You own my music..."
|Дон Чидл / Not Applicable
|0:07
|14
|Go Ahead John (part two C)
|Miles Davis / M. Davis
|3:40
|15
|Black Satin (Edit)
|Miles Davis
|3:10
|16
|Dialogue: "Be musical about this shit..."
|Дон Чидл / Not Applicable
|0:06
|17
|Prelude, Pt. 2
|Miles Davis / M. Davis
|6:34
|18
|Dialogue: "Y'all listening to them..."
|Дон Чидл / Not Applicable
|0:04
|19
|Junior's Jam
|Robert Glasper
|3:29
|20
|Francessence
|Robert Glasper
|2:07
|21
|Back Seat Betty (Excerpt)
|Miles Davis
|5:31
|22
|Dialogue: "I don't like the word jazz..."
|Дон Чидл, Юэн МакГрегор / Not Applicable
|0:17
|23
|What's Wrong with That?
|Robert Glasper / Marcus Strickland
|5:19
|24
|Gone 2015 (feat. Pharoahe Monch)
|Robert Glasper / Дон Чидл
|5:30