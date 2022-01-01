1 Miles Ahead Miles Davis / G. Evans 4:28

2 Dialogue: "It takes a long time..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:05

3 So What Miles Davis 9:23

4 Taylor Made Taylor Eigsti / Дон Чидл 1:04

5 Dialogue: "Listen, you talk too goddam much..." Дон Чидл, Phil Schaap / Not Applicable 0:34

6 Solea (Excerpt) Miles Davis / Gil Evans 4:50

7 Seven Steps to Heaven (Edit) Miles Davis / M. Davis 3:23

8 Dialogue: "If you gonna tell a story..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:07

9 Nefertiti (Edit) Miles Davis / Уэйн Шортер 4:55

10 Frelon Brun (Brown Hornet) Miles Davis / M. Davis 5:36

11 Dialogue: "Sometimes you have these thoughts..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:13

12 Duran (Take 6 Edit) Miles Davis 5:34

13 Dialogue: "You own my music..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:07

14 Go Ahead John (part two C) Miles Davis / M. Davis 3:40

15 Black Satin (Edit) Miles Davis 3:10

16 Dialogue: "Be musical about this shit..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:06

17 Prelude, Pt. 2 Miles Davis / M. Davis 6:34

18 Dialogue: "Y'all listening to them..." Дон Чидл / Not Applicable 0:04

19 Junior's Jam Robert Glasper 3:29

20 Francessence Robert Glasper 2:07

21 Back Seat Betty (Excerpt) Miles Davis 5:31

22 Dialogue: "I don't like the word jazz..." Дон Чидл, Юэн МакГрегор / Not Applicable 0:17

23 What's Wrong with That? Robert Glasper / Marcus Strickland 5:19