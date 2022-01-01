1 Whispering Christina Grimmie / Vincent Rose 3:21

2 By My Side Tony Ferrari 3:29

3 I'm Just Funny That Way Christina Grimmie / Kyle Baker 3:00

4 Cash Cash Money Tessa Violet 2:24

5 My Buddy Christina Grimmie / Walter Donaldson 3:49

6 After You Get What You Want Christina Grimmie / Irving Berlin 2:22

7 Get My Act Together Tony Ferrari 1:58

8 Perfect in Every Way (Score) George Pauley 2:01

9 You Remember Me! (Score) George Pauley 1:46

10 Prove Your Love (Score) George Pauley 0:50

11 She's Emily (Score) George Pauley 1:30

12 Skiddly Doo The Really Cool Jazz Cats 2:06

13 What Are You Doing After This? The Really Cool Jazz Cats 1:49

14 Shuffle on over Here The Really Cool Jazz Cats 2:17