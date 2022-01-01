|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Whispering
|Christina Grimmie / Vincent Rose
|3:21
|2
|By My Side
|Tony Ferrari
|3:29
|3
|I'm Just Funny That Way
|Christina Grimmie / Kyle Baker
|3:00
|4
|Cash Cash Money
|Tessa Violet
|2:24
|5
|My Buddy
|Christina Grimmie / Walter Donaldson
|3:49
|6
|After You Get What You Want
|Christina Grimmie / Irving Berlin
|2:22
|7
|Get My Act Together
|Tony Ferrari
|1:58
|8
|Perfect in Every Way (Score)
|George Pauley
|2:01
|9
|You Remember Me! (Score)
|George Pauley
|1:46
|10
|Prove Your Love (Score)
|George Pauley
|0:50
|11
|She's Emily (Score)
|George Pauley
|1:30
|12
|Skiddly Doo
|The Really Cool Jazz Cats
|2:06
|13
|What Are You Doing After This?
|The Really Cool Jazz Cats
|1:49
|14
|Shuffle on over Here
|The Really Cool Jazz Cats
|2:17
|15
|Stroll in the Park
|The Really Cool Jazz Cats
|1:59