Холлеры Холлеры
The Hollars Холлеры 2016 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Холлеры» (2016)

The Hollars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
The Hollars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 11 композиций. Josh Ritter, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Head And The Heart, Indigo Girls, Billy Bragg, Wilco
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Bonfire (Instrumental) Josh Ritter 2:51
2 Man On Fire Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros 4:18
3 The Curse (Instrumental) Josh Ritter 5:00
4 Another Story The Head And The Heart 4:33
5 Girl In the War (Instrumental) Josh Ritter 4:28
6 Thin Blue Flame (Instrumental) Josh Ritter 9:45
7 Monster Ballads (Instrumental) Josh Ritter 4:14
8 Closer To Fine Indigo Girls 4:01
9 Best For the Best (Acoustic) Josh Ritter 4:00
10 Folk Bloodbath (Instrumental) Josh Ritter 5:16
11 Airline To Heaven Billy Bragg, Wilco 4:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Холлеры» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Холлеры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
