|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bonfire (Instrumental)
|Josh Ritter
|2:51
|2
|Man On Fire
|Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
|4:18
|3
|The Curse (Instrumental)
|Josh Ritter
|5:00
|4
|Another Story
|The Head And The Heart
|4:33
|5
|Girl In the War (Instrumental)
|Josh Ritter
|4:28
|6
|Thin Blue Flame (Instrumental)
|Josh Ritter
|9:45
|7
|Monster Ballads (Instrumental)
|Josh Ritter
|4:14
|8
|Closer To Fine
|Indigo Girls
|4:01
|9
|Best For the Best (Acoustic)
|Josh Ritter
|4:00
|10
|Folk Bloodbath (Instrumental)
|Josh Ritter
|5:16
|11
|Airline To Heaven
|Billy Bragg, Wilco
|4:51