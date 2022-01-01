|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gimme Danger (Bowie Mix)
|Iggy & The Stooges / James Williamson
|3:30
|2
|No Fun (Remastered)
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|5:19
|3
|I Wanna Be Your Dog (Remastered)
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|3:13
|4
|1969 (Remastered)
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|4:10
|5
|Little Doll (Remastered)
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|3:24
|6
|Down On the Street
|The Stooges
|3:47
|7
|Loose
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|3:37
|8
|I Got a Right (Outtake from Early Aborted "Raw Power" Session)
|Iggy & The Stooges / Iggy Pop
|2:50
|9
|I'm Sick of You (Outtake from Early Aborted "Raw Power" Session)
|Iggy & The Stooges / James Williamson
|6:53
|10
|Ramblin' Rose
|MC5 / Marijohn Wilkin
|4:19
|11
|Again & Again
|The Iguanas
|2:22
|12
|I'm a Man
|Prime Movers Blues Band
|2:47
|13
|Lost In the Future (Take 1)
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|5:52
|14
|Asthma Attack
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|6:29