Gimme Danger. История Игги и The Stooges
Gimme Danger. История Игги и The Stooges 2016 / США
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Gimme Danger. История Игги и The Stooges» (2016)

Music From the Motion Picture
Music From the Motion Picture "Gimme Danger" 14 композиций. Iggy & The Stooges, The Stooges, MC5, The Iguanas, Prime Movers Blues Band
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Gimme Danger (Bowie Mix) Iggy & The Stooges / James Williamson 3:30
2 No Fun (Remastered) The Stooges / Scott Asheton 5:19
3 I Wanna Be Your Dog (Remastered) The Stooges / Scott Asheton 3:13
4 1969 (Remastered) The Stooges / Scott Asheton 4:10
5 Little Doll (Remastered) The Stooges / Scott Asheton 3:24
6 Down On the Street The Stooges 3:47
7 Loose The Stooges / Scott Asheton 3:37
8 I Got a Right (Outtake from Early Aborted "Raw Power" Session) Iggy & The Stooges / Iggy Pop 2:50
9 I'm Sick of You (Outtake from Early Aborted "Raw Power" Session) Iggy & The Stooges / James Williamson 6:53
10 Ramblin' Rose MC5 / Marijohn Wilkin 4:19
11 Again & Again The Iguanas 2:22
12 I'm a Man Prime Movers Blues Band 2:47
13 Lost In the Future (Take 1) The Stooges / Scott Asheton 5:52
14 Asthma Attack The Stooges / Scott Asheton 6:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Gimme Danger. История Игги и The Stooges» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Gimme Danger. История Игги и The Stooges» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
