1 Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:11

2 Deck Da Club Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:06

3 Deck Da Club Ying Yang Twins 3:43

4 Kiss This The Struts 2:58

5 Come To My Party Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:09

6 Come To My Party Black Joe Lewis 2:39

7 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:07

8 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Alex Aiono 2:15

9 Holiday Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:05

10 Holiday Capital Cities / Lisa Stevens 4:22

11 Do What It Do Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:10

12 Do What It Do OG Maco, TWRK 3:02

13 Let's Get Ridiculous Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:08

14 Let's Get Ridiculous Redfoo / Brandon Garcia 3:35

15 Electrify (feat. Scott Mellis) Oliver / Vaughn Oliver 3:37

16 Booty Bounce Pop (feat. Ying Yang Twins) Mr. Collipark, Atom Pushers, DJ Wavy 3:17

17 BlackOut Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:08

18 BlackOut (feat. Lil Jon, Juicy J & Tyga) The Americanos / Jordan Houston 3:35

19 Juicy Wiggle Redfoo 3:50

20 Mutant Brain (feat. Agent Sasco (Assassin)) Sam i, Ape Drums 3:22

21 Make It Jingle Intro DJ Calvis / Not Applicable 0:04

22 Make It Jingle Big Freedia 3:11