|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:11
|2
|Deck Da Club Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:06
|3
|Deck Da Club
|Ying Yang Twins
|3:43
|4
|Kiss This
|The Struts
|2:58
|5
|Come To My Party Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:09
|6
|Come To My Party
|Black Joe Lewis
|2:39
|7
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:07
|8
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
|Alex Aiono
|2:15
|9
|Holiday Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:05
|10
|Holiday
|Capital Cities / Lisa Stevens
|4:22
|11
|Do What It Do Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:10
|12
|Do What It Do
|OG Maco, TWRK
|3:02
|13
|Let's Get Ridiculous Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:08
|14
|Let's Get Ridiculous
|Redfoo / Brandon Garcia
|3:35
|15
|Electrify (feat. Scott Mellis)
|Oliver / Vaughn Oliver
|3:37
|16
|Booty Bounce Pop (feat. Ying Yang Twins)
|Mr. Collipark, Atom Pushers, DJ Wavy
|3:17
|17
|BlackOut Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:08
|18
|BlackOut (feat. Lil Jon, Juicy J & Tyga)
|The Americanos / Jordan Houston
|3:35
|19
|Juicy Wiggle
|Redfoo
|3:50
|20
|Mutant Brain (feat. Agent Sasco (Assassin))
|Sam i, Ape Drums
|3:22
|21
|Make It Jingle Intro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:04
|22
|Make It Jingle
|Big Freedia
|3:11
|23
|Outro
|DJ Calvis / Not Applicable
|0:08