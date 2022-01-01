|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Girls Cry Boys Lie
|Timothy Williams
|4:01
|2
Mike Reagan
|Timothy Williams
|1:17
|3
|The Call
|Timothy Williams
|3:15
|4
|Red and White Pill
|Timothy Williams
|2:46
|5
|The Crash
|Timothy Williams
|1:46
|6
|Disinfect the House
|Timothy Williams
|1:44
|7
|Control the Data
|Timothy Williams
|1:39
|8
|Medical Records Hacked
|Timothy Williams
|2:30
|9
|Information Technology
|Timothy Williams
|3:09
|10
|He’s Got a Gun
|Timothy Williams
|4:12
|11
|Born Ed
|Timothy Williams
|3:15
|12
|Mike Arrested
|Timothy Williams
|2:06
|13
|Who’s There?
|Timothy Williams
|2:01
|14
|Do I Kill
|Timothy Williams
|1:30
|15
|Recover
|Timothy Williams
|1:48