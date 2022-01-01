1 I'm Getting Sentimental Over You Big Collective Band / Ned Washington 3:19

2 On the Sunny Side of the Street (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz & Natalia Rybicka) Big Collective Band / Dorothy Fields 3:17

3 Moonlight Serenade Big Collective Band / Mitchell Parish 4:07

4 Take the A Train Big Collective Band / Billy Strayhorn 3:06

5 Satin Doll (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz & Natalia Rybicka) Big Collective Band / Johny Mercer 2:31

6 American Patrol Big Collective Band 3:57

7 I'm Beginning to See the Light (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz) Big Collective Band / Don George 3:35

8 I'm Getting Sentimental (feat. Wojciech Karolak) Big Collective Band / Ned Washington 2:16

9 Bei Mir Bist du Schön Bei Mir Bist du Schön (feat. Sonia Stein) Big Collective Band / Sammy Cahn 3:23

10 On Green Dolphin Street Big Collective Band, Wojciech Karolak / Ned Washington 2:10

11 In the Mood Big Collective Band / Andy Razaf 3:51

12 Chattanooga Choo Choo (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz, Natalia Rybicka, Maciej Stuhr & Wiktor Zborowski) Big Collective Band / Mack Gordon 3:56

13 St. James Infirmary Blues (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz) Big Collective Band / Irving Mills 3:13

14 I've Got You Under My Skin (feat. Maciej Stuhr) Big Collective Band / Cole Porter 2:49

15 Niezwykły Zwykły Walczyk Zajęczy Big Collective Band / Wojciech Karolak 1:30

16 On the Sunny Side of the Street (feat. Sonia Stein) Big Collective Band / Dorothy Fields 3:06