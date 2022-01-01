Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Эксцентрики Музыка из фильма «Эксцентрики» (2015)
Excentrycy, czyli po slonecznej stronie ulicy Эксцентрики 2015 / Польша
5.6 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Музыка из фильма «Эксцентрики» (2015)

Excentrycy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Excentrycy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Big Collective Band, Big Collective Band, Wojciech Karolak
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm Getting Sentimental Over You Big Collective Band / Ned Washington 3:19
2 On the Sunny Side of the Street (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz & Natalia Rybicka) Big Collective Band / Dorothy Fields 3:17
3 Moonlight Serenade Big Collective Band / Mitchell Parish 4:07
4 Take the A Train Big Collective Band / Billy Strayhorn 3:06
5 Satin Doll (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz & Natalia Rybicka) Big Collective Band / Johny Mercer 2:31
6 American Patrol Big Collective Band 3:57
7 I'm Beginning to See the Light (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz) Big Collective Band / Don George 3:35
8 I'm Getting Sentimental (feat. Wojciech Karolak) Big Collective Band / Ned Washington 2:16
9 Bei Mir Bist du Schön Bei Mir Bist du Schön (feat. Sonia Stein) Big Collective Band / Sammy Cahn 3:23
10 On Green Dolphin Street Big Collective Band, Wojciech Karolak / Ned Washington 2:10
11 In the Mood Big Collective Band / Andy Razaf 3:51
12 Chattanooga Choo Choo (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz, Natalia Rybicka, Maciej Stuhr & Wiktor Zborowski) Big Collective Band / Mack Gordon 3:56
13 St. James Infirmary Blues (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz) Big Collective Band / Irving Mills 3:13
14 I've Got You Under My Skin (feat. Maciej Stuhr) Big Collective Band / Cole Porter 2:49
15 Niezwykły Zwykły Walczyk Zajęczy Big Collective Band / Wojciech Karolak 1:30
16 On the Sunny Side of the Street (feat. Sonia Stein) Big Collective Band / Dorothy Fields 3:06
17 I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Version 2) Big Collective Band / Ned Washington 3:18
