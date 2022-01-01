|1
|I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
|Big Collective Band / Ned Washington
|3:19
|2
|On the Sunny Side of the Street (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz & Natalia Rybicka)
|Big Collective Band / Dorothy Fields
|3:17
|3
|Moonlight Serenade
|Big Collective Band / Mitchell Parish
|4:07
|4
|Take the A Train
|Big Collective Band / Billy Strayhorn
|3:06
|5
|Satin Doll (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz & Natalia Rybicka)
|Big Collective Band / Johny Mercer
|2:31
|6
|American Patrol
|Big Collective Band
|3:57
|7
|I'm Beginning to See the Light (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz)
|Big Collective Band / Don George
|3:35
|8
|I'm Getting Sentimental (feat. Wojciech Karolak)
|Big Collective Band / Ned Washington
|2:16
|9
|Bei Mir Bist du Schön Bei Mir Bist du Schön (feat. Sonia Stein)
|Big Collective Band / Sammy Cahn
|3:23
|10
|On Green Dolphin Street
|Big Collective Band, Wojciech Karolak / Ned Washington
|2:10
|11
|In the Mood
|Big Collective Band / Andy Razaf
|3:51
|12
|Chattanooga Choo Choo (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz, Natalia Rybicka, Maciej Stuhr & Wiktor Zborowski)
|Big Collective Band / Mack Gordon
|3:56
|13
|St. James Infirmary Blues (feat. Sonia Bohosiewicz)
|Big Collective Band / Irving Mills
|3:13
|14
|I've Got You Under My Skin (feat. Maciej Stuhr)
|Big Collective Band / Cole Porter
|2:49
|15
|Niezwykły Zwykły Walczyk Zajęczy
|Big Collective Band / Wojciech Karolak
|1:30
|16
|On the Sunny Side of the Street (feat. Sonia Stein)
|Big Collective Band / Dorothy Fields
|3:06
|17
|I'm Getting Sentimental Over You (Version 2)
|Big Collective Band / Ned Washington
|3:18