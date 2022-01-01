|1
|Careless Love
|Janis Joplin / J. lomax
|3:08
|2
|Down On Me
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Народные
|2:04
|3
|Women Is Losers (Live at the Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco, CA - December 1966)
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Janis Joplin
|5:06
|4
|Ball and Chain (Live at the Monterey Pop Festival - June 1967)
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Big Mama Thornton
|8:11
|5
|Piece of My Heart (Live at the Generation Club, New York, NY - April 1968)
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin
|4:17
|6
|Catch Me Daddy (Live at the Grande Ballroom, Detroit, MI - March 1968)
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Janis Joplin
|5:32
|7
|Magic of Love (Live at the Grande Ballroom, Detroit, MI - March1968)
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin
|3:03
|8
|Summertime
|Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Ira Gershwin
|3:59
|9
|Raise Your Hand (Live at Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany)
|Janis Joplin / A. Isbell
|3:44
|10
|Maybe
|Janis Joplin / Richard Barrett
|3:39
|11
|Work Me, Lord (Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 17, 1969)
|Janis Joplin
|8:07
|12
|Trust Me
|Janis Joplin / Bobby Womack
|3:18
|13
|Cry Baby (Live at McMahon Stadium, Calgary, Canada - July 1970)
|Janis Joplin / Bert Berns
|6:26
|14
|Tell Mama (Live at McMahon Stadium, Calgary, Canada - July 1970)
|Janis Joplin / Clarence Carter
|6:33
|15
|Get It While You Can
|Janis Joplin / Mort Shuman
|3:27
|16
|Me and Bobby McGee
|Janis Joplin / Fred Foster
|4:31
|17
|Little Girl Blue
|Janis Joplin / Richard Rodgers
|3:45