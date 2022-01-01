1 Careless Love Janis Joplin / J. lomax 3:08

2 Down On Me Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Народные 2:04

3 Women Is Losers (Live at the Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco, CA - December 1966) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Janis Joplin 5:06

4 Ball and Chain (Live at the Monterey Pop Festival - June 1967) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Big Mama Thornton 8:11

5 Piece of My Heart (Live at the Generation Club, New York, NY - April 1968) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin 4:17

6 Catch Me Daddy (Live at the Grande Ballroom, Detroit, MI - March 1968) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Janis Joplin 5:32

7 Magic of Love (Live at the Grande Ballroom, Detroit, MI - March1968) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin 3:03

8 Summertime Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Ira Gershwin 3:59

9 Raise Your Hand (Live at Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany) Janis Joplin / A. Isbell 3:44

10 Maybe Janis Joplin / Richard Barrett 3:39

11 Work Me, Lord (Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 17, 1969) Janis Joplin 8:07

12 Trust Me Janis Joplin / Bobby Womack 3:18

13 Cry Baby (Live at McMahon Stadium, Calgary, Canada - July 1970) Janis Joplin / Bert Berns 6:26

14 Tell Mama (Live at McMahon Stadium, Calgary, Canada - July 1970) Janis Joplin / Clarence Carter 6:33

15 Get It While You Can Janis Joplin / Mort Shuman 3:27

16 Me and Bobby McGee Janis Joplin / Fred Foster 4:31