Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит
Киноафиша Фильмы Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит Музыка из фильма «Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит» (2015)
Janis: Little Girl Blue Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит 2015 / США
7.4 Оцените
14 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Janis: Little Girl Blue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Janis: Little Girl Blue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Janis Joplin, Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Careless Love Janis Joplin / J. lomax 3:08
2 Down On Me Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Народные 2:04
3 Women Is Losers (Live at the Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco, CA - December 1966) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Janis Joplin 5:06
4 Ball and Chain (Live at the Monterey Pop Festival - June 1967) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Big Mama Thornton 8:11
5 Piece of My Heart (Live at the Generation Club, New York, NY - April 1968) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin 4:17
6 Catch Me Daddy (Live at the Grande Ballroom, Detroit, MI - March 1968) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Janis Joplin 5:32
7 Magic of Love (Live at the Grande Ballroom, Detroit, MI - March1968) Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin 3:03
8 Summertime Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin / Ira Gershwin 3:59
9 Raise Your Hand (Live at Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany) Janis Joplin / A. Isbell 3:44
10 Maybe Janis Joplin / Richard Barrett 3:39
11 Work Me, Lord (Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 17, 1969) Janis Joplin 8:07
12 Trust Me Janis Joplin / Bobby Womack 3:18
13 Cry Baby (Live at McMahon Stadium, Calgary, Canada - July 1970) Janis Joplin / Bert Berns 6:26
14 Tell Mama (Live at McMahon Stadium, Calgary, Canada - July 1970) Janis Joplin / Clarence Carter 6:33
15 Get It While You Can Janis Joplin / Mort Shuman 3:27
16 Me and Bobby McGee Janis Joplin / Fred Foster 4:31
17 Little Girl Blue Janis Joplin / Richard Rodgers 3:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дженис: Маленькая девочка грустит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Приложение киноафиши