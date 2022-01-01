|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hang On to Yourself (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|2:57
|2
|Ziggy Stardust (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|3:19
|3
|Watch That Man (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|4:14
|4
|Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|3:15
|5
|All the Young Dudes (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|1:38
|6
|Oh! You Pretty Things (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|1:47
|7
|Moonage Daydream (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|6:25
|8
|Changes (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|3:36
|9
|Space Oddity (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|5:06
|10
|My Death (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie / Mort Shuman
|7:21
|11
|Cracked Actor (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|3:04
|12
|Time (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|5:32
|13
|The Width of a Circle (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|15:45
|14
|Let's Spend the Night Together (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie / Mick Jagger
|3:02
|15
|Suffragette City (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|4:33
|16
|White Light/White Heat (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie / Lou Reed
|4:01
|17
|Farewell Speech (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie / Spoken Word
|0:39
|18
|Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (Live on 3rd July 1973)
|David Bowie
|5:18