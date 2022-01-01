Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Зигги Стардаст и пауки с Марса
Зигги Стардаст и пауки с Марса
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Зигги Стардаст и пауки с Марса 1973 / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Зигги Стардаст и пауки с Марса» (1973)

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. David Bowie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hang On to Yourself (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 2:57
2 Ziggy Stardust (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 3:19
3 Watch That Man (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 4:14
4 Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 3:15
5 All the Young Dudes (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 1:38
6 Oh! You Pretty Things (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 1:47
7 Moonage Daydream (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 6:25
8 Changes (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 3:36
9 Space Oddity (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 5:06
10 My Death (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie / Mort Shuman 7:21
11 Cracked Actor (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 3:04
12 Time (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 5:32
13 The Width of a Circle (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 15:45
14 Let's Spend the Night Together (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie / Mick Jagger 3:02
15 Suffragette City (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 4:33
16 White Light/White Heat (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie / Lou Reed 4:01
17 Farewell Speech (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie / Spoken Word 0:39
18 Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (Live on 3rd July 1973) David Bowie 5:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Зигги Стардаст и пауки с Марса» (1973) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Зигги Стардаст и пауки с Марса» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
