|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Ernest Gold
|2:55
|2
|Peter and Mary
|Ernest Gold
|3:38
|3
|The Desolate City
|Ernest Gold
|4:12
|4
|Let's Call Moira
|Ernest Gold
|2:38
|5
|Australian Summer Time
|Ernest Gold
|5:04
|6
|The Boat Race
|Ernest Gold
|2:22
|7
|The Mysterious Signal
|Ernest Gold
|2:27
|8
|Homecoming
|Ernest Gold
|2:41
|9
|Dwight's Visitor
|Ernest Gold
|1:04
|10
|Take the Final Step
|Ernest Gold
|2:36
|11
|I Love You
|Ernest Gold
|4:24
|12
|There's Still Time
|Ernest Gold
|3:03