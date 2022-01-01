Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
На берегу На берегу
On the Beach На берегу 1959 / США
7.1 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «На берегу» (1959)

On the Beach (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
On the Beach (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Ernest Gold
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Ernest Gold 2:55
2 Peter and Mary Ernest Gold 3:38
3 The Desolate City Ernest Gold 4:12
4 Let's Call Moira Ernest Gold 2:38
5 Australian Summer Time Ernest Gold 5:04
6 The Boat Race Ernest Gold 2:22
7 The Mysterious Signal Ernest Gold 2:27
8 Homecoming Ernest Gold 2:41
9 Dwight's Visitor Ernest Gold 1:04
10 Take the Final Step Ernest Gold 2:36
11 I Love You Ernest Gold 4:24
12 There's Still Time Ernest Gold 3:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «На берегу» (1959) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «На берегу» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
