|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Call me Cruella
|Florence + the Machine / Taura Stinson
|2:07
|2
|Cruella - Disney Castle Logo
|Николас Брителл
|0:46
|3
|The Baroque Ball
|Николас Брителл
|2:02
|4
|The Most Dreadful Accident
|Николас Брителл
|1:18
|5
|The Drive to London
|Николас Брителл
|1:36
|6
|Red Hair Dye
|Николас Брителл
|0:25
|7
|The Baroness Needs Looks
|Николас Брителл
|1:09
|8
|I Think You're Something
|Николас Брителл
|2:10
|9
|Everything's Going So Well
|Николас Брителл
|0:41
|10
|The Necklace
|Николас Брителл
|1:33
|11
|The Angle
|Николас Брителл
|1:11
|12
|Surveillance
|Николас Брителл
|1:44
|13
|I Like to Make an Impact
|Николас Брителл
|1:53
|14
|Oh, That's a Hybrid
|Николас Брителл
|1:44
|15
|Revenge / Let's Begin
|Николас Брителл
|3:38
|16
|Putting the Dresses in the Safe
|Николас Брителл
|0:42
|17
|Get It Open / Moths
|Николас Брителл
|1:50
|18
|Oh, That's Why You're Peeved
|Николас Брителл
|2:47
|19
|The True Story of Cruella's Birth
|Николас Брителл
|1:55
|20
|I'm Cruella
|Николас Брителл
|4:21
|21
|A Great Tribute / She's Here
|Николас Брителл
|3:45
|22
|The Cliff
|Николас Брителл
|4:33
|23
|She Jumped!
|Николас Брителл
|0:51
|24
|Goodbye, Estella
|Николас Брителл
|1:51
|25
|Call me Cruella (Instrumental Version)
|Николас Брителл, Florence + the Machine / Florence Welch
|2:07
|26
|Orchestral Waltz (Bonus Track)
|Николас Брителл
|2:10