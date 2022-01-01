Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Круэлла Круэлла
Киноафиша Фильмы Круэлла Музыка из фильма «Круэлла» (2021)
Cruella Круэлла 2021 / США
8.8 Оцените
157 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Круэлла» (2021)

Вся информация о фильме
Cruella (Original Score)
Cruella (Original Score) 26 композиций. Florence + the Machine, Николас Брителл, Николас Брителл, Florence + the Machine
Слушать
Cruella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cruella (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Florence + the Machine, Supertramp, Bee Gees, The Doors, Nina Simone, Ohio Players, Ike & Tina Turner, Electric Light Orchestra, Queen, Blondie, The Clash, Georgia Gibbs, Ken Dodd, John McCrea
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Call me Cruella Florence + the Machine / Taura Stinson 2:07
2 Cruella - Disney Castle Logo Николас Брителл 0:46
3 The Baroque Ball Николас Брителл 2:02
4 The Most Dreadful Accident Николас Брителл 1:18
5 The Drive to London Николас Брителл 1:36
6 Red Hair Dye Николас Брителл 0:25
7 The Baroness Needs Looks Николас Брителл 1:09
8 I Think You're Something Николас Брителл 2:10
9 Everything's Going So Well Николас Брителл 0:41
10 The Necklace Николас Брителл 1:33
11 The Angle Николас Брителл 1:11
12 Surveillance Николас Брителл 1:44
13 I Like to Make an Impact Николас Брителл 1:53
14 Oh, That's a Hybrid Николас Брителл 1:44
15 Revenge / Let's Begin Николас Брителл 3:38
16 Putting the Dresses in the Safe Николас Брителл 0:42
17 Get It Open / Moths Николас Брителл 1:50
18 Oh, That's Why You're Peeved Николас Брителл 2:47
19 The True Story of Cruella's Birth Николас Брителл 1:55
20 I'm Cruella Николас Брителл 4:21
21 A Great Tribute / She's Here Николас Брителл 3:45
22 The Cliff Николас Брителл 4:33
23 She Jumped! Николас Брителл 0:51
24 Goodbye, Estella Николас Брителл 1:51
25 Call me Cruella (Instrumental Version) Николас Брителл, Florence + the Machine / Florence Welch 2:07
26 Orchestral Waltz (Bonus Track) Николас Брителл 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Круэлла» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Круэлла» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Приложение киноафиши