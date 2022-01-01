Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Битва полов
Battle of the Sexes Битва полов 2017 / США
6.6 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Битва полов» (2017)

Battle of the Sexes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Battle of the Sexes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Alfred Newman, Николас Брителл, Tommy James, The Shondells, Elton John, George Harrison, Sara Bareilles
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 20th Century Fox Fanfare Alfred Newman 0:16
2 Billie Jean King Николас Брителл 1:01
3 Bobby Riggs Николас Брителл 1:34
4 Manhattan Sunset Николас Брителл 2:45
5 Nighthawks Николас Брителл 3:17
6 Dog Tennis Николас Брителл 2:07
7 Lavender Oil Николас Брителл 2:07
8 One Dollar - Press Conference Николас Брителл 1:00
9 Radio Interview (Anthem) Николас Брителл 2:12
10 First Kiss Николас Брителл 2:14
11 Crimson and Clover Tommy James, The Shondells 3:28
12 Marilyn Joins the Tour Николас Брителл 1:58
13 Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long Long Time) Elton John 4:41
14 The Bra / Court Loss Николас Брителл 4:36
15 Bobby vs. Margaret Николас Брителл 4:39
16 The Winner Николас Брителл 1:47
17 Priscilla Leaves Николас Брителл 2:01
18 What is Life George Harrison 4:22
19 Prelude to the Battle of the Sexes Николас Брителл 9:03
20 Battle of the Sexes - March Николас Брителл 2:00
21 The Battle of the Sexes - Match, Pt. 1 Николас Брителл 8:42
22 The Battle of the Sexes - Match, Pt. 2 Николас Брителл 1:58
23 Victory Николас Брителл 2:19
24 Finale Николас Брителл 2:53
25 Postlude Николас Брителл 1:06
26 If I Dare (From Battle of the Sexes) Sara Bareilles / Николас Брителл 3:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Битва полов» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Битва полов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
