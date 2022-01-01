|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|20th Century Fox Fanfare
|Alfred Newman
|0:16
|2
|Billie Jean King
|Николас Брителл
|1:01
|3
|Bobby Riggs
|Николас Брителл
|1:34
|4
|Manhattan Sunset
|Николас Брителл
|2:45
|5
|Nighthawks
|Николас Брителл
|3:17
|6
|Dog Tennis
|Николас Брителл
|2:07
|7
|Lavender Oil
|Николас Брителл
|2:07
|8
|One Dollar - Press Conference
|Николас Брителл
|1:00
|9
|Radio Interview (Anthem)
|Николас Брителл
|2:12
|10
|First Kiss
|Николас Брителл
|2:14
|11
|Crimson and Clover
|Tommy James, The Shondells
|3:28
|12
|Marilyn Joins the Tour
|Николас Брителл
|1:58
|13
|Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long Long Time)
|Elton John
|4:41
|14
|The Bra / Court Loss
|Николас Брителл
|4:36
|15
|Bobby vs. Margaret
|Николас Брителл
|4:39
|16
|The Winner
|Николас Брителл
|1:47
|17
|Priscilla Leaves
|Николас Брителл
|2:01
|18
|What is Life
|George Harrison
|4:22
|19
|Prelude to the Battle of the Sexes
|Николас Брителл
|9:03
|20
|Battle of the Sexes - March
|Николас Брителл
|2:00
|21
|The Battle of the Sexes - Match, Pt. 1
|Николас Брителл
|8:42
|22
|The Battle of the Sexes - Match, Pt. 2
|Николас Брителл
|1:58
|23
|Victory
|Николас Брителл
|2:19
|24
|Finale
|Николас Брителл
|2:53
|25
|Postlude
|Николас Брителл
|1:06
|26
|If I Dare (From Battle of the Sexes)
|Sara Bareilles / Николас Брителл
|3:48