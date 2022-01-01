Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Дэдпул 2
Deadpool 2 Дэдпул 2 2018 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Дэдпул 2» (2018)

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 18 композиций. Céline Dion, Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump, Тайлер Бейтс, Teamheadkick, DJ Shadow, Peter Gabriel, a-ha, Cher, Dolly Parton, Air Supply, Pat Benatar, Alicia Morton, Skrillex, Jordan Smith, The Osborne Brothers, Guignol, Mischief Brew, Steve Miller Band
Deadpool 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
Deadpool 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP 5 композиций. Céline Dion, Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump, Тайлер Бейтс, Teamheadkick
Welcome to the Party (feat. Zhavia Ward) [From the
Welcome to the Party (feat. Zhavia Ward) [From the "Deadpool 2" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] - Single 1 композиция. Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ashes (From the Deadpool 2 Soundtrack) Céline Dion / Tedd T. 3:20
2 Welcome to the Party (feat. Zhavia Ward) Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump 3:02
3 You Can't Stop This Motherf**ker (Choir Only Mix) Тайлер Бейтс 1:01
4 Deadpool Rap (X-Force Remix) Teamheadkick / Mason Storm 2:21
5 Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels) DJ Shadow 3:16
6 In Your Eyes Peter Gabriel 5:29
7 Take On Me (MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice) a-ha / Magne Furuholmen 4:14
8 If I Could Turn Back Time Cher / Diane Warren 4:02
9 9 to 5 Dolly Parton 2:45
10 All Out of Love Air Supply / Graham Russell 4:04
11 We Belong (Single Version) Pat Benatar 3:42
12 Tomorrow Alicia Morton / Charles Strouse 2:31
13 Mutant Convoy Тайлер Бейтс 3:59
14 Bangarang (feat. Sirah) Skrillex / Sara Mitchell 3:36
15 Ashes Jordan Smith / Tedd T. 3:11
16 Love Hurts The Osborne Brothers / Boudleaux Bryant 2:51
17 Fight Dirty Guignol, Mischief Brew / Erik Petersen 4:02
18 Fly Like an Eagle Steve Miller Band / Steve Miller 4:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дэдпул 2» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дэдпул 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
