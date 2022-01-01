|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ashes (From the Deadpool 2 Soundtrack)
|Céline Dion / Tedd T.
|3:20
|2
|Welcome to the Party (feat. Zhavia Ward)
|Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump
|3:02
|3
|You Can't Stop This Motherf**ker (Choir Only Mix)
|Тайлер Бейтс
|1:01
|4
|Deadpool Rap (X-Force Remix)
|Teamheadkick / Mason Storm
|2:21
|5
|Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels)
|DJ Shadow
|3:16
|6
|In Your Eyes
|Peter Gabriel
|5:29
|7
|Take On Me (MTV Unplugged - Summer Solstice)
|a-ha / Magne Furuholmen
|4:14
|8
|If I Could Turn Back Time
|Cher / Diane Warren
|4:02
|9
|9 to 5
|Dolly Parton
|2:45
|10
|All Out of Love
|Air Supply / Graham Russell
|4:04
|11
|We Belong (Single Version)
|Pat Benatar
|3:42
|12
|Tomorrow
|Alicia Morton / Charles Strouse
|2:31
|13
|Mutant Convoy
|Тайлер Бейтс
|3:59
|14
|Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
|Skrillex / Sara Mitchell
|3:36
|15
|Ashes
|Jordan Smith / Tedd T.
|3:11
|16
|Love Hurts
|The Osborne Brothers / Boudleaux Bryant
|2:51
|17
|Fight Dirty
|Guignol, Mischief Brew / Erik Petersen
|4:02
|18
|Fly Like an Eagle
|Steve Miller Band / Steve Miller
|4:42