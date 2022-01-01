1 Call It a Day Al Bowlly, Roy Fox and His Band 3:16

2 They Call Me Doom Head (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:42

3 Walk Away James Gang / Joe Walsh 3:33

4 The Midway Say Sweet Charley (Spoken Word) Lawrence Hilton-jacobs 0:15

5 That Smell Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant 5:47

6 Fixing These Death Traps (Spoken Word) Jeff Daniel Phillips 0:13

7 We Buried Her Beneath the Willows Kitty Wells 2:26

8 You Digging What You See Pops? (Spoken Word) Sheri Moon Zombie 0:21

9 Walking the Floor Over You (1941 Single Version) Ernest Tubb 2:36

10 Graveyard Ball Wolfman Jack 0:11

11 RV Attack (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 0:40

12 We Are Going To Play (Spoken Word) Малкольм МакДауэлл 0:26

13 The Game Begins (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 1:11

14 Number 4 (Spoken Word) Pancho Molar 0:07

15 Bathroom Hell (Instrumental Score) John 5, Bob Marlette / Bob Marlette 1:47

16 Count Yourselves Lucky (Spoken Word) Lew Temple, David Ury / David Ury 0:04

17 Wet Kitty (Spoken Word) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 0:44

18 Hunt These Freaks Down (Spoken Word) Sheri Moon Zombie 0:04

19 Inside the Cage (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 1:12

20 Sex and Death (Spoken Word) Torsten Voges, E.G. Daily / E.G. Daily 0:34

21 Death and Sex Fight (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 3:58

22 Perfect Game (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:09

23 Moonwheel Zero Gravity Whirlpool (Instrumental Score) Chris Harris 2:57

24 I'm Not Crazy (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:14

25 California Dreamin' (Single Version) The Mamas & The Papas / Michelle Phillips 2:39

26 The Eyes of a True Champion (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:26

27 The Show Must Go On (Instrumental Score) John 5, Bob Marlette / Bob Marlette 4:13