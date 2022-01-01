|1
|Call It a Day
|Al Bowlly, Roy Fox and His Band
|3:16
|2
|They Call Me Doom Head (Spoken Word)
|Richard Brake
|0:42
|3
|Walk Away
|James Gang / Joe Walsh
|3:33
|4
|The Midway Say Sweet Charley (Spoken Word)
|Lawrence Hilton-jacobs
|0:15
|5
|That Smell
|Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant
|5:47
|6
|Fixing These Death Traps (Spoken Word)
|Jeff Daniel Phillips
|0:13
|7
|We Buried Her Beneath the Willows
|Kitty Wells
|2:26
|8
|You Digging What You See Pops? (Spoken Word)
|Sheri Moon Zombie
|0:21
|9
|Walking the Floor Over You (1941 Single Version)
|Ernest Tubb
|2:36
|10
|Graveyard Ball
|Wolfman Jack
|0:11
|11
|RV Attack (Instrumental Score)
|John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris
|0:40
|12
|We Are Going To Play (Spoken Word)
|Малкольм МакДауэлл
|0:26
|13
|The Game Begins (Instrumental Score)
|John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris
|1:11
|14
|Number 4 (Spoken Word)
|Pancho Molar
|0:07
|15
|Bathroom Hell (Instrumental Score)
|John 5, Bob Marlette / Bob Marlette
|1:47
|16
|Count Yourselves Lucky (Spoken Word)
|Lew Temple, David Ury / David Ury
|0:04
|17
|Wet Kitty (Spoken Word)
|John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris
|0:44
|18
|Hunt These Freaks Down (Spoken Word)
|Sheri Moon Zombie
|0:04
|19
|Inside the Cage (Instrumental Score)
|John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris
|1:12
|20
|Sex and Death (Spoken Word)
|Torsten Voges, E.G. Daily / E.G. Daily
|0:34
|21
|Death and Sex Fight (Instrumental Score)
|John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris
|3:58
|22
|Perfect Game (Spoken Word)
|Richard Brake
|0:09
|23
|Moonwheel Zero Gravity Whirlpool (Instrumental Score)
|Chris Harris
|2:57
|24
|I'm Not Crazy (Spoken Word)
|Richard Brake
|0:14
|25
|California Dreamin' (Single Version)
|The Mamas & The Papas / Michelle Phillips
|2:39
|26
|The Eyes of a True Champion (Spoken Word)
|Richard Brake
|0:26
|27
|The Show Must Go On (Instrumental Score)
|John 5, Bob Marlette / Bob Marlette
|4:13
|28
|Another Exciting Year Of 31 (Spoken Word)
|Малкольм МакДауэлл
|0:05