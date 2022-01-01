Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «31: Праздник смерти» (2016)
31 31: Праздник смерти 2016 / США
5.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5
Музыка из фильма «31: Праздник смерти» (2016)

31 - A Rob Zombie Film (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
31 - A Rob Zombie Film (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Al Bowlly, Roy Fox and His Band, Richard Brake, James Gang, Lawrence Hilton-jacobs, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Kitty Wells, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ernest Tubb, Wolfman Jack, John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris, Малкольм МакДауэлл, Pancho Molar, John 5, Bob Marlette, Lew Temple, David Ury, Torsten Voges, E.G. Daily, Chris Harris, The Mamas & The Papas
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Call It a Day Al Bowlly, Roy Fox and His Band 3:16
2 They Call Me Doom Head (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:42
3 Walk Away James Gang / Joe Walsh 3:33
4 The Midway Say Sweet Charley (Spoken Word) Lawrence Hilton-jacobs 0:15
5 That Smell Lynyrd Skynyrd / Ronnie Van Zant 5:47
6 Fixing These Death Traps (Spoken Word) Jeff Daniel Phillips 0:13
7 We Buried Her Beneath the Willows Kitty Wells 2:26
8 You Digging What You See Pops? (Spoken Word) Sheri Moon Zombie 0:21
9 Walking the Floor Over You (1941 Single Version) Ernest Tubb 2:36
10 Graveyard Ball Wolfman Jack 0:11
11 RV Attack (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 0:40
12 We Are Going To Play (Spoken Word) Малкольм МакДауэлл 0:26
13 The Game Begins (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 1:11
14 Number 4 (Spoken Word) Pancho Molar 0:07
15 Bathroom Hell (Instrumental Score) John 5, Bob Marlette / Bob Marlette 1:47
16 Count Yourselves Lucky (Spoken Word) Lew Temple, David Ury / David Ury 0:04
17 Wet Kitty (Spoken Word) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 0:44
18 Hunt These Freaks Down (Spoken Word) Sheri Moon Zombie 0:04
19 Inside the Cage (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 1:12
20 Sex and Death (Spoken Word) Torsten Voges, E.G. Daily / E.G. Daily 0:34
21 Death and Sex Fight (Instrumental Score) John 5, Rob Zombie, Bob Marlette, Chris Harris / Chris Harris 3:58
22 Perfect Game (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:09
23 Moonwheel Zero Gravity Whirlpool (Instrumental Score) Chris Harris 2:57
24 I'm Not Crazy (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:14
25 California Dreamin' (Single Version) The Mamas & The Papas / Michelle Phillips 2:39
26 The Eyes of a True Champion (Spoken Word) Richard Brake 0:26
27 The Show Must Go On (Instrumental Score) John 5, Bob Marlette / Bob Marlette 4:13
28 Another Exciting Year Of 31 (Spoken Word) Малкольм МакДауэлл 0:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «31: Праздник смерти» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «31: Праздник смерти» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
