|1
|Don't Think It Don't Say It
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:35
|2
|Mr. Daisy's House
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:29
|3
|In the Basement
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:21
|4
|Snowfall
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|0:46
|5
|Elliot & Sasha
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|0:57
|6
|Two Coins
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:11
|7
|Full Moon
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|0:39
|8
|Seance
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:29
|9
|On the Wall
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|0:28
|10
|The Gloomsinger
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:07
|11
|I Heard It
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:52
|12
|You Went Away There for a Second
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:59
|13
|Noise in the Basement
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:08
|14
|The Library
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:19
|15
|Who Did You Tell?
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:42
|16
|Scratch out the Name
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:11
|17
|Losing Track of Time
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:51
|18
|The Train
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:22
|19
|He's Coming for Me
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:11
|20
|Crime Scene
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|4:17
|21
|Sasha's Not Feeling Well
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:32
|22
|Interrogation
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:35
|23
|I'm Having Strange Thoughts
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:27
|24
|Putting the Pieces Together
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:28
|25
|The Day My Life Went Turn, Turn, Turn
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:08
|26
|Widow Redmon
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:06
|27
|Car Crash
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:55
|28
|Seeing Things
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:38
|29
|Loved Ones
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:14
|30
|The Bye Bye Man
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:10
|31
|I'm Not Going to Let You Catch It
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:41
|32
|Where Is Alice
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:35
|33
|I Can Save You
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|4:08
|34
|Train Song (feat. Richard Patrick)
|The Newton Brothers / Callaghan Belle
|6:19