1 Don't Think It Don't Say It The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:35

2 Mr. Daisy's House The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:29

3 In the Basement The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:21

4 Snowfall The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:46

5 Elliot & Sasha The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:57

6 Two Coins The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:11

7 Full Moon The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:39

8 Seance The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:29

9 On the Wall The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:28

10 The Gloomsinger The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:07

11 I Heard It The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:52

12 You Went Away There for a Second The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:59

13 Noise in the Basement The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:08

14 The Library The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:19

15 Who Did You Tell? The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:42

16 Scratch out the Name The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:11

17 Losing Track of Time The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:51

18 The Train The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:22

19 He's Coming for Me The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:11

20 Crime Scene The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 4:17

21 Sasha's Not Feeling Well The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:32

22 Interrogation The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:35

23 I'm Having Strange Thoughts The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:27

24 Putting the Pieces Together The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:28

25 The Day My Life Went Turn, Turn, Turn The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:08

26 Widow Redmon The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:06

27 Car Crash The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:55

28 Seeing Things The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:38

29 Loved Ones The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:14

30 The Bye Bye Man The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:10

31 I'm Not Going to Let You Catch It The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:41

32 Where Is Alice The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:35

33 I Can Save You The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 4:08