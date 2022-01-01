|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Seretse and Ruth
|Патрик Дойл
|4:07
|2
|Policy of Apartheid
|Патрик Дойл
|1:43
|3
|Wedding Interruption
|Патрик Дойл
|1:33
|4
|The Registry Office
|Патрик Дойл
|3:54
|5
|Because of Us
|Патрик Дойл
|1:25
|6
|Seretse Is Worried
|Патрик Дойл
|1:43
|7
|Let Him Go
|Патрик Дойл
|2:20
|8
|Equality and Justice
|Патрик Дойл
|1:21
|9
|Pula!
|Патрик Дойл
|2:43
|10
|Learning the Language
|Патрик Дойл
|2:55
|11
|Ruth Must Stay
|Патрик Дойл
|2:57
|12
|Five Year Exile
|Патрик Дойл
|2:13
|13
|Seretse in London
|Патрик Дойл
|1:37
|14
|Neladi Kharma
|Патрик Дойл
|1:25
|15
|Ruth Is Pregnant
|Патрик Дойл
|2:41
|16
|Seretse Addresses Parliament
|Патрик Дойл
|2:07
|17
|Ruth Is Alone
|Патрик Дойл
|4:20
|18
|Ruth Returns Home
|Патрик Дойл
|2:09
|19
|Permission to Return
|Патрик Дойл
|3:29
|20
|Independence
|Патрик Дойл
|3:47
|21
|The Future
|Патрик Дойл
|3:14