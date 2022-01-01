|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title / The Sound and the Fury
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|4:26
|2
|Quentins Theme
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|1:52
|3
|Sex Rears
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|3:33
|4
|Caddy
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|2:17
|5
|What's His Name
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|3:43
|6
|Ben Spies on Lovers / Southern Breeze
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|4:40
|7
|Hot
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|2:39
|8
|Jason and Quentin
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|2:59
|9
|Sweet Baby
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|3:51
|10
|Do You Love Me, Charlie?
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|3:53
|11
|Ben Departs
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|2:16
|12
|Too Much Woman / End Title
|The 20th Century Fox Orchestra, Alfred Newman / Alex North
|4:32