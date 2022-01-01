|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Lady Is a Tramp
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart
|3:51
|2
|Jeepers Creepers
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Harry Warren
|2:07
|3
|Mountain Greenery
|Kat Edmonson, Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart
|2:32
|4
|Have You Met Miss Jones?
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart
|1:45
|5
|I Didn't Know What Time It Was (78 RPM Version)
|Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Richard Rodgers
|3:20
|6
|Taxi War Dance (Alternate Take)
|Count Basie and His Orchestra / Lester Young
|2:50
|7
|Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / James F. Hanley
|4:14
|8
|Manhattan
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart
|3:49
|9
|My Romance
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart
|3:18
|10
|Pick Yourself Up
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Jerome Kern
|3:19
|11
|I Only Have Eyes for You
|Ben Selvin / Al Dubin
|3:28
|12
|The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
|YeraSon / Moises Simons
|2:31
|13
|There's a Small Hotel
|Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart
|2:41
|14
|Out of Nowhere
|Conal Fowkes, Brian Nalepka, John Gill / Edward Heyman
|3:11
|15
|This Can't Be Love
|Conal Fowkes / Lorenz Hart
|3:34