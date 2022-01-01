Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Светская жизнь» (2016)
Café Society Светская жизнь 2016 / США
Музыка из фильма «Светская жизнь» (2016)

Café Society (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Café Society (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Vince Giordano, Nighthawks, Kat Edmonson, Vince Giordano, Nighthawks, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Ben Selvin, YeraSon, Conal Fowkes, Brian Nalepka, John Gill, Conal Fowkes
1 The Lady Is a Tramp Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 3:51
2 Jeepers Creepers Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Harry Warren 2:07
3 Mountain Greenery Kat Edmonson, Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 2:32
4 Have You Met Miss Jones? Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 1:45
5 I Didn't Know What Time It Was (78 RPM Version) Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Richard Rodgers 3:20
6 Taxi War Dance (Alternate Take) Count Basie and His Orchestra / Lester Young 2:50
7 Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / James F. Hanley 4:14
8 Manhattan Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 3:49
9 My Romance Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 3:18
10 Pick Yourself Up Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Jerome Kern 3:19
11 I Only Have Eyes for You Ben Selvin / Al Dubin 3:28
12 The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero) YeraSon / Moises Simons 2:31
13 There's a Small Hotel Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 2:41
14 Out of Nowhere Conal Fowkes, Brian Nalepka, John Gill / Edward Heyman 3:11
15 This Can't Be Love Conal Fowkes / Lorenz Hart 3:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Светская жизнь» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Светская жизнь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
