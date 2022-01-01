1 The Lady Is a Tramp Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 3:51

2 Jeepers Creepers Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Harry Warren 2:07

3 Mountain Greenery Kat Edmonson, Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 2:32

4 Have You Met Miss Jones? Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 1:45

5 I Didn't Know What Time It Was (78 RPM Version) Benny Goodman and His Orchestra / Richard Rodgers 3:20

6 Taxi War Dance (Alternate Take) Count Basie and His Orchestra / Lester Young 2:50

7 Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / James F. Hanley 4:14

8 Manhattan Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 3:49

9 My Romance Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 3:18

10 Pick Yourself Up Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Jerome Kern 3:19

11 I Only Have Eyes for You Ben Selvin / Al Dubin 3:28

12 The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero) YeraSon / Moises Simons 2:31

13 There's a Small Hotel Vince Giordano, Nighthawks / Lorenz Hart 2:41

14 Out of Nowhere Conal Fowkes, Brian Nalepka, John Gill / Edward Heyman 3:11