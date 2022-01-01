|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Planetarium (Opening Theme)
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|2:57
|2
|Volière
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|2:04
|3
|Première séance
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|2:02
|4
|Souvenir
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:26
|5
|Installation chez Korben
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|3:06
|6
|Schneeballschlacht
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:28
|7
|Deuxième séance
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|2:11
|8
|Séquence 34
|Rob / Moritz Reich
|4:00
|9
|Post Marseillaise
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:11
|10
|La plage
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|0:48
|11
|Virgule fantôme
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|0:48
|12
|Images mentales
|Rob / Moritz Reich
|3:01
|13
|Médaillons
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|2:25
|14
|Professeur Retrouvailles
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:09
|15
|I'm Not Dying Because of the Seances
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:39
|16
|Korbinski
|Rob / Moritz Reich
|1:49
|17
|Wedding Dream
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|0:55
|18
|Course
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:24
|19
|T.E.E.
|Rob / Moritz Reich
|2:32
|20
|Planetarium (Closing Theme)
|Rob / Robin Coudert
|1:44