Planetarium Планетариум 2016 / США / Франция
5.5 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.6
Музыка из фильма «Планетариум» (2016)

Planetarium (Original Picture Motion Soundtrack)
Planetarium (Original Picture Motion Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Rob
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Planetarium (Opening Theme) Rob / Robin Coudert 2:57
2 Volière Rob / Robin Coudert 2:04
3 Première séance Rob / Robin Coudert 2:02
4 Souvenir Rob / Robin Coudert 1:26
5 Installation chez Korben Rob / Robin Coudert 3:06
6 Schneeballschlacht Rob / Robin Coudert 1:28
7 Deuxième séance Rob / Robin Coudert 2:11
8 Séquence 34 Rob / Moritz Reich 4:00
9 Post Marseillaise Rob / Robin Coudert 1:11
10 La plage Rob / Robin Coudert 0:48
11 Virgule fantôme Rob / Robin Coudert 0:48
12 Images mentales Rob / Moritz Reich 3:01
13 Médaillons Rob / Robin Coudert 2:25
14 Professeur Retrouvailles Rob / Robin Coudert 1:09
15 I'm Not Dying Because of the Seances Rob / Robin Coudert 1:39
16 Korbinski Rob / Moritz Reich 1:49
17 Wedding Dream Rob / Robin Coudert 0:55
18 Course Rob / Robin Coudert 1:24
19 T.E.E. Rob / Moritz Reich 2:32
20 Planetarium (Closing Theme) Rob / Robin Coudert 1:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Планетариум» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Планетариум» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
