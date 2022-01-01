Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пеле: Рождение легенды
Pelé: Birth of a Legend Пеле: Рождение легенды 2016 / США
7.8 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Пеле: Рождение легенды» (2016)

Pelé (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pelé (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Anna Beatriz, George Doering, A. R. Rahman, Nikhita Gandhi, Gaayatri Kaundinya, Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri, Linda Lind, A. R. Rahman, George Doering, Nikhita Gandhi, Arpita Gandhi, Jonita Gandhi, Anna Beatriz, A. R. Rahman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Little Rascal Anna Beatriz / A. R. Rahman 2:29
2 Reality George Doering / A. R. Rahman 3:37
3 Father Trains Pele A. R. Rahman 3:31
4 Celeste's Theme Nikhita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman 3:05
5 World Cup 1950 Gaayatri Kaundinya / A. R. Rahman 2:39
6 Dico Becomes Pele Nikhita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman 1:25
7 The Gift George Doering / A. R. Rahman 3:11
8 Prodigy Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri / A. R. Rahman 1:22
9 The Chase Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri / A. R. Rahman 1:57
10 Thiago is Gone Linda Lind / A. R. Rahman 1:36
11 Santos Dilemma A. R. Rahman 2:34
12 Locker Room A. R. Rahman 2:36
13 Hat Trick A. R. Rahman 2:54
14 Return To Ginga Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri / A. R. Rahman 2:08
15 No Looking Back George Doering / A. R. Rahman 2:12
16 Conquering the Demons A. R. Rahman, George Doering / A. R. Rahman 2:53
17 Against All Odds Nikhita Gandhi, Arpita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman 4:50
18 Blessings from the Sky Jonita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman 2:07
19 The History of Ginga A. R. Rahman 2:50
20 Ginga Anna Beatriz, A. R. Rahman / A. R. Rahman 3:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пеле: Рождение легенды» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пеле: Рождение легенды» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
