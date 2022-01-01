|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Little Rascal
|Anna Beatriz / A. R. Rahman
|2:29
|2
|Reality
|George Doering / A. R. Rahman
|3:37
|3
|Father Trains Pele
|A. R. Rahman
|3:31
|4
|Celeste's Theme
|Nikhita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman
|3:05
|5
|World Cup 1950
|Gaayatri Kaundinya / A. R. Rahman
|2:39
|6
|Dico Becomes Pele
|Nikhita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman
|1:25
|7
|The Gift
|George Doering / A. R. Rahman
|3:11
|8
|Prodigy
|Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri / A. R. Rahman
|1:22
|9
|The Chase
|Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri / A. R. Rahman
|1:57
|10
|Thiago is Gone
|Linda Lind / A. R. Rahman
|1:36
|11
|Santos Dilemma
|A. R. Rahman
|2:34
|12
|Locker Room
|A. R. Rahman
|2:36
|13
|Hat Trick
|A. R. Rahman
|2:54
|14
|Return To Ginga
|Sivamani, T. Raja, Kumaran, Prem, Shankar, Andrew, Kuberan, Purushottam, Yash Pathak, Vettri / A. R. Rahman
|2:08
|15
|No Looking Back
|George Doering / A. R. Rahman
|2:12
|16
|Conquering the Demons
|A. R. Rahman, George Doering / A. R. Rahman
|2:53
|17
|Against All Odds
|Nikhita Gandhi, Arpita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman
|4:50
|18
|Blessings from the Sky
|Jonita Gandhi / A. R. Rahman
|2:07
|19
|The History of Ginga
|A. R. Rahman
|2:50
|20
|Ginga
|Anna Beatriz, A. R. Rahman / A. R. Rahman
|3:10