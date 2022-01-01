|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Syringe
|Halli Cauthery
|3:50
|2
|Deserve to Die
|Halli Cauthery
|2:01
|3
|Sensations
|Halli Cauthery
|2:09
|4
|In Pain
|Halli Cauthery
|1:32
|5
|Flight
|Halli Cauthery
|2:00
|6
|Feeding
|Halli Cauthery
|1:54
|7
|Monster Awakens
|Halli Cauthery
|2:12
|8
|Biopsy
|Halli Cauthery
|2:28
|9
|Chase
|Halli Cauthery
|3:40
|10
|Control Your Dog
|Halli Cauthery
|2:41
|11
|Muggers
|Halli Cauthery
|2:21
|12
|How We Made You
|Halli Cauthery
|3:16
|13
|Immolation
|Halli Cauthery
|4:28
|14
|Egnirys
|Halli Cauthery
|0:56