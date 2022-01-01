Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Франкенштейн
Киноафиша Фильмы Франкенштейн Музыка из фильма «Франкенштейн» (2016)
Frankenstein Франкенштейн 2016 / США / Германия
5.1 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Франкенштейн» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Frankenstein (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Frankenstein (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Halli Cauthery
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Syringe Halli Cauthery 3:50
2 Deserve to Die Halli Cauthery 2:01
3 Sensations Halli Cauthery 2:09
4 In Pain Halli Cauthery 1:32
5 Flight Halli Cauthery 2:00
6 Feeding Halli Cauthery 1:54
7 Monster Awakens Halli Cauthery 2:12
8 Biopsy Halli Cauthery 2:28
9 Chase Halli Cauthery 3:40
10 Control Your Dog Halli Cauthery 2:41
11 Muggers Halli Cauthery 2:21
12 How We Made You Halli Cauthery 3:16
13 Immolation Halli Cauthery 4:28
14 Egnirys Halli Cauthery 0:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Франкенштейн» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Франкенштейн» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Приложение киноафиши