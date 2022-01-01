|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Somnium I
|Scott Glasgow
|3:00
|2
|The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
|Scott Glasgow
|2:30
|3
|The Chamber
|Scott Glasgow
|4:35
|4
|Thomas' World
|Scott Glasgow
|1:57
|5
|Linda
|Scott Glasgow
|2:27
|6
|Somnium II
|Scott Glasgow
|3:36
|7
|Mysterious Inheritance
|Scott Glasgow
|3:46
|8
|Exploring the Basement
|Scott Glasgow
|2:32
|9
|Moon Cypher
|Scott Glasgow
|1:39
|10
|Kaiser Garden Research
|Scott Glasgow
|2:42
|11
|Somnium III
|Scott Glasgow
|2:16
|12
|Mannequins
|Scott Glasgow
|3:41
|13
|The Jinn
|Scott Glasgow
|1:49
|14
|Billing's End
|Scott Glasgow
|2:55
|15
|Connections
|Scott Glasgow
|4:27
|16
|Somnium IV
|Scott Glasgow
|3:17
|17
|Gateway to Darkness
|Scott Glasgow
|2:07
|18
|Descent into Hell
|Scott Glasgow
|3:50
|19
|Confront the Demon
|Scott Glasgow
|1:53
|20
|The Awakening
|Scott Glasgow
|2:18
|21
|Dies Irae
|Scott Glasgow
|1:40
|22
|Thomas' Theme
|Scott Glasgow
|1:52