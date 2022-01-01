|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Musical Communion
|The Skatalites / Tommy McCook
|3:02
|2
|Un-Che
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:18
|3
|Hey Sparrow
|Peaking Lights / Indra Dunis
|3:56
|4
|Fountain March / Cafeteria
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:09
|5
|Martin Neems / Chinatown
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:48
|6
|Rudy, a Message to You
|Dandy Livingstone / Robert Thompson
|2:33
|7
|Maggie's Plan
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:24
|8
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:00
|9
|Man In the Street
|Don Drummond
|3:13
|10
|A Fortune Cookie
|Michael Rohatyn
|3:00
|11
|Quaker / Lost In Snow
|Michael Rohatyn
|2:09
|12
|Daddy's Bubble
|Michael Rohatyn
|3:47
|13
|One More Un-Che
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:23
|14
|Maggie and Lily
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:27
|15
|Groove to the Beat
|Keith, K.E.N / Ken Boothe
|3:03
|16
|Dancing In the Dark
|Kathleen Hanna, Tommy Buck / Bruce Springsteen
|3:54
|17
|A Bright Opening (Bonus Track)
|Michael Rohatyn
|2:10
|18
|Waltz 3.9 (Bonus Track)
|Michael Rohatyn
|3:03
|19
|Manic Buttons (Bonus Track)
|Michael Rohatyn
|1:03
|20
|Zither Ode (Bonus Track)
|Michael Rohatyn
|0:48
|21
|Shoes Red (Bonus Track)
|Michael Rohatyn
|0:46
|22
|Shoes Blue (Bonus Track)
|Michael Rohatyn
|0:42