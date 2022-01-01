Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
План Мэгги План Мэгги
Maggie's Plan План Мэгги 2015 / США
Музыка из фильма «План Мэгги» (2015)

Maggie's Plan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Maggie's Plan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. The Skatalites, Michael Rohatyn, Peaking Lights, Dandy Livingstone, Bruce Springsteen, Don Drummond, Keith, K.E.N, Kathleen Hanna, Tommy Buck
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Musical Communion The Skatalites / Tommy McCook 3:02
2 Un-Che Michael Rohatyn 1:18
3 Hey Sparrow Peaking Lights / Indra Dunis 3:56
4 Fountain March / Cafeteria Michael Rohatyn 1:09
5 Martin Neems / Chinatown Michael Rohatyn 1:48
6 Rudy, a Message to You Dandy Livingstone / Robert Thompson 2:33
7 Maggie's Plan Michael Rohatyn 1:24
8 Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen 4:00
9 Man In the Street Don Drummond 3:13
10 A Fortune Cookie Michael Rohatyn 3:00
11 Quaker / Lost In Snow Michael Rohatyn 2:09
12 Daddy's Bubble Michael Rohatyn 3:47
13 One More Un-Che Michael Rohatyn 1:23
14 Maggie and Lily Michael Rohatyn 1:27
15 Groove to the Beat Keith, K.E.N / Ken Boothe 3:03
16 Dancing In the Dark Kathleen Hanna, Tommy Buck / Bruce Springsteen 3:54
17 A Bright Opening (Bonus Track) Michael Rohatyn 2:10
18 Waltz 3.9 (Bonus Track) Michael Rohatyn 3:03
19 Manic Buttons (Bonus Track) Michael Rohatyn 1:03
20 Zither Ode (Bonus Track) Michael Rohatyn 0:48
21 Shoes Red (Bonus Track) Michael Rohatyn 0:46
22 Shoes Blue (Bonus Track) Michael Rohatyn 0:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «План Мэгги» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «План Мэгги» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
