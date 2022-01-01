|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Landscape Gardener (OMPS Edit)
|Cliff Martinez
|2:53
|2
|Spit It Out
|Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi
|3:02
|3
|Wired to Blow
|Cliff Martinez
|1:56
|4
|He Jumped Off the Roof
|Cliff Martinez
|3:00
|5
|I Wouldn't Count on It (SR Edit)
|Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams
|3:39
|6
|Daughter's Room (OMPS Edit)
|Cliff Martinez
|2:14
|7
|Another Bombing
|Cliff Martinez
|1:37
|8
|That's Where I'd Be
|Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams
|2:40
|9
|Your Mole is Hugh McGraw
|Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi
|2:10
|10
|Three Second Wonder (SR Edit)
|Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams
|4:38
|11
|Put Your Bag on the Table (OMPS Edit)
|Cliff Martinez
|4:40
|12
|She Used You
|Cliff Martinez
|4:14
|13
|X-Rays Down
|Cliff Martinez
|1:50
|14
|Clean Up Your Mess (OMPS Edit)
|Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi
|2:44
|15
|Observe and Report (OMPS Edit)
|Cliff Martinez
|4:53