Иностранец Иностранец
Киноафиша Фильмы Иностранец Музыка из фильма «Иностранец» (2016)
The Foreigner Иностранец 2016 / США
7.7 Оцените
23 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Иностранец» (2016)

The Foreigner (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Foreigner (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Cliff Martinez
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Landscape Gardener (OMPS Edit) Cliff Martinez 2:53
2 Spit It Out Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi 3:02
3 Wired to Blow Cliff Martinez 1:56
4 He Jumped Off the Roof Cliff Martinez 3:00
5 I Wouldn't Count on It (SR Edit) Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 3:39
6 Daughter's Room (OMPS Edit) Cliff Martinez 2:14
7 Another Bombing Cliff Martinez 1:37
8 That's Where I'd Be Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 2:40
9 Your Mole is Hugh McGraw Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi 2:10
10 Three Second Wonder (SR Edit) Cliff Martinez / Peter G. Adams 4:38
11 Put Your Bag on the Table (OMPS Edit) Cliff Martinez 4:40
12 She Used You Cliff Martinez 4:14
13 X-Rays Down Cliff Martinez 1:50
14 Clean Up Your Mess (OMPS Edit) Cliff Martinez / Gregory Tripi 2:44
15 Observe and Report (OMPS Edit) Cliff Martinez 4:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Иностранец» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Иностранец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
