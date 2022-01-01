Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Взрывная блондинка Музыка из фильма «Взрывная блондинка» (2017)
Atomic Blonde Взрывная блондинка 2017 / США
6.8 Оцените
45 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Взрывная блондинка» (2017)

Atomic Blonde (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Atomic Blonde (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. David Bowie, Peter Schilling, HEALTH, Тайлер Бейтс, Nena, George Michael, After the Fire, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Re-Flex, Marilyn Manson, Тайлер Бейтс, A Flock of Seagulls, Kaleida, 'Til Tuesday, The Clash
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Cat People (Putting Out Fire) David Bowie / Giorgio Moroder 6:43
2 Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst) Peter Schilling 4:58
3 Blue Monday HEALTH 4:46
4 C*cks*cker Тайлер Бейтс 1:48
5 99 Luftballons Nena 3:52
6 Father Figure George Michael 5:37
7 Der Kommissar After the Fire 5:41
8 Cities In Dust Siouxsie & The Banshees 4:04
9 The Politics of Dancing Re-Flex / Paul Fishman 3:56
10 Stigmata Marilyn Manson, Тайлер Бейтс / Al Jourgensen 5:37
11 Demonstration Тайлер Бейтс 3:45
12 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock of Seagulls / Paul Reynolds 5:06
13 99 Luftballons Kaleida 3:53
14 Voices Carry 'Til Tuesday / Robert Holmes 4:19
15 London Calling The Clash / Topper Headon 3:20
16 Finding the UHF Device Тайлер Бейтс 2:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Взрывная блондинка» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Взрывная блондинка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
