|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
|David Bowie / Giorgio Moroder
|6:43
|2
|Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst)
|Peter Schilling
|4:58
|3
|Blue Monday
|HEALTH
|4:46
|4
|C*cks*cker
|Тайлер Бейтс
|1:48
|5
|99 Luftballons
|Nena
|3:52
|6
|Father Figure
|George Michael
|5:37
|7
|Der Kommissar
|After the Fire
|5:41
|8
|Cities In Dust
|Siouxsie & The Banshees
|4:04
|9
|The Politics of Dancing
|Re-Flex / Paul Fishman
|3:56
|10
|Stigmata
|Marilyn Manson, Тайлер Бейтс / Al Jourgensen
|5:37
|11
|Demonstration
|Тайлер Бейтс
|3:45
|12
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock of Seagulls / Paul Reynolds
|5:06
|13
|99 Luftballons
|Kaleida
|3:53
|14
|Voices Carry
|'Til Tuesday / Robert Holmes
|4:19
|15
|London Calling
|The Clash / Topper Headon
|3:20
|16
|Finding the UHF Device
|Тайлер Бейтс
|2:49