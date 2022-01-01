Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Путеводная звезда Путеводная звезда
Киноафиша Фильмы Путеводная звезда Музыка из мультфильма «Путеводная звезда» (2017)
The Star Путеводная звезда 2017 / США
6.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из мультфильма «Путеводная звезда» (2017)

The Star (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Star (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Mariah Carey, Kelsea Ballerini, Kirk Franklin, Fifth Harmony, A Great Big World, Zara Larsson, Yolanda Adams, Saving Forever, Jessie James Decker, Casting Crowns, Jake Owen, Pentatonix
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Star Mariah Carey / Марк Шэймен 4:01
2 Children Go Where I Send You Kelsea Ballerini / Народные 2:40
3 We Three Kings Kirk Franklin / John Henry Hopkins, Jr. 4:07
4 Can You See Fifth Harmony / Rachel Proctor 3:57
5 Life Is Good A Great Big World / Chad Vaccarino 3:17
6 Mary, Did You Know? Zara Larsson / Buddy Greene 3:24
7 O Holy Night Yolanda Adams / Public Domain 4:20
8 What Christmas Means to Me Saving Forever / Allen Story 3:04
9 Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song) Jessie James Decker / Amy Grant 4:52
10 His Eye Is on the Sparrow Casting Crowns / Charles H. Gabriel 4:19
11 What Child Is This? Jake Owen / Public Domain 3:16
12 Carol of the Bells Pentatonix 3:14
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Путеводная звезда» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Путеводная звезда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
