|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Star
|Mariah Carey / Марк Шэймен
|4:01
|2
|Children Go Where I Send You
|Kelsea Ballerini / Народные
|2:40
|3
|We Three Kings
|Kirk Franklin / John Henry Hopkins, Jr.
|4:07
|4
|Can You See
|Fifth Harmony / Rachel Proctor
|3:57
|5
|Life Is Good
|A Great Big World / Chad Vaccarino
|3:17
|6
|Mary, Did You Know?
|Zara Larsson / Buddy Greene
|3:24
|7
|O Holy Night
|Yolanda Adams / Public Domain
|4:20
|8
|What Christmas Means to Me
|Saving Forever / Allen Story
|3:04
|9
|Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song)
|Jessie James Decker / Amy Grant
|4:52
|10
|His Eye Is on the Sparrow
|Casting Crowns / Charles H. Gabriel
|4:19
|11
|What Child Is This?
|Jake Owen / Public Domain
|3:16
|12
|Carol of the Bells
|Pentatonix
|3:14