1 Catrin Goes To the Ministry Rachel Portman 0:57

2 I'd Miss You Rachel Portman 2:03

3 Catrin Grieves Rachel Portman 1:48

4 Writing Uncle Frank Rachel Portman 2:04

5 Kiss Rachel Portman 2:04

6 Nancy Starling, Pt. 1 Rachel Portman 2:29

7 Nancy Starling, Pt. 2 Rachel Portman 2:46

8 Catrin Rewrites the Ending Rachel Portman 1:01

9 Heavy Rescue Rachel Portman 1:20

10 On the Dunes Rachel Portman 1:21

11 Ambrose Is Cast Rachel Portman 0:55

12 They Can't Black Out the Moon Rachel Portman, Stephanie Hyam, Claudia Jessie / Art Strauss 1:29

13 Mortuary Rachel Portman 1:28

14 Buckley Talks About His Dad Rachel Portman 1:39

15 Tower Falls Rachel Portman 2:30

16 Boarding House Rachel Portman 1:40

17 Make It a Happy One Rachel Portman 2:30

18 Red Sails In the Sunset Charlie Kunz, The Casani Club Orchestra, George Barclay / Jimmy Kennedy 3:11