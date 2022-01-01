|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Catrin Goes To the Ministry
|Rachel Portman
|0:57
|2
|I'd Miss You
|Rachel Portman
|2:03
|3
|Catrin Grieves
|Rachel Portman
|1:48
|4
|Writing Uncle Frank
|Rachel Portman
|2:04
|5
|Kiss
|Rachel Portman
|2:04
|6
|Nancy Starling, Pt. 1
|Rachel Portman
|2:29
|7
|Nancy Starling, Pt. 2
|Rachel Portman
|2:46
|8
|Catrin Rewrites the Ending
|Rachel Portman
|1:01
|9
|Heavy Rescue
|Rachel Portman
|1:20
|10
|On the Dunes
|Rachel Portman
|1:21
|11
|Ambrose Is Cast
|Rachel Portman
|0:55
|12
|They Can't Black Out the Moon
|Rachel Portman, Stephanie Hyam, Claudia Jessie / Art Strauss
|1:29
|13
|Mortuary
|Rachel Portman
|1:28
|14
|Buckley Talks About His Dad
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|15
|Tower Falls
|Rachel Portman
|2:30
|16
|Boarding House
|Rachel Portman
|1:40
|17
|Make It a Happy One
|Rachel Portman
|2:30
|18
|Red Sails In the Sunset
|Charlie Kunz, The Casani Club Orchestra, George Barclay / Jimmy Kennedy
|3:11
|19
|Will You Go, Lassie, Go
|Bill Nighy, Rachel Portman / Francis McPeake
|2:08