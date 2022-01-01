Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Их звездный час
Музыка из фильма «Их звездный час» (2016)
Their Finest Их звездный час 2016 / Великобритания
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Их звездный час» (2016)

Their Finest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Their Finest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Rachel Portman, Rachel Portman, Stephanie Hyam, Claudia Jessie, Charlie Kunz, The Casani Club Orchestra, George Barclay, Bill Nighy, Rachel Portman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Catrin Goes To the Ministry Rachel Portman 0:57
2 I'd Miss You Rachel Portman 2:03
3 Catrin Grieves Rachel Portman 1:48
4 Writing Uncle Frank Rachel Portman 2:04
5 Kiss Rachel Portman 2:04
6 Nancy Starling, Pt. 1 Rachel Portman 2:29
7 Nancy Starling, Pt. 2 Rachel Portman 2:46
8 Catrin Rewrites the Ending Rachel Portman 1:01
9 Heavy Rescue Rachel Portman 1:20
10 On the Dunes Rachel Portman 1:21
11 Ambrose Is Cast Rachel Portman 0:55
12 They Can't Black Out the Moon Rachel Portman, Stephanie Hyam, Claudia Jessie / Art Strauss 1:29
13 Mortuary Rachel Portman 1:28
14 Buckley Talks About His Dad Rachel Portman 1:39
15 Tower Falls Rachel Portman 2:30
16 Boarding House Rachel Portman 1:40
17 Make It a Happy One Rachel Portman 2:30
18 Red Sails In the Sunset Charlie Kunz, The Casani Club Orchestra, George Barclay / Jimmy Kennedy 3:11
19 Will You Go, Lassie, Go Bill Nighy, Rachel Portman / Francis McPeake 2:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Их звездный час» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Их звездный час» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Приложение киноафиши