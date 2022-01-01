Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Моя девушка - монстр» (2016)
Colossal Моя девушка - монстр 2016 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Моя девушка - монстр» (2016)

Colossal (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Colossal (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Bear McCreary
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Colossal Prologue Bear McCreary 2:21
2 A Monster Hypothesis Bear McCreary 5:20
3 A Walk in the Park Bear McCreary 2:19
4 Jealousy Bear McCreary 3:13
5 Have a Beer Bear McCreary 4:45
6 The Most Irresponsible Thing Bear McCreary 3:06
7 Birth of the Monster Bear McCreary 3:45
8 Confronting Oscar Bear McCreary 4:15
9 Separate Ways Bear McCreary 5:40
10 The Colossal Finale Part 1 Bear McCreary 4:06
11 The Colossal Finale Part 2 Bear McCreary 1:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Моя девушка - монстр» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Моя девушка - монстр» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
