1 A lab in Norway Рольф Кент 0:47

2 The world is amazed (Main Title Theme) Рольф Кент 1:47

3 Paul's theme / visiting Leisureland Рольф Кент 3:02

4 The tiny city Beckons / estate sale Рольф Кент 1:31

5 Ngoc's Theme Рольф Кент 1:53

6 Inching Toward the Downsizing Procedure Рольф Кент 3:45

7 The Downsizing Waltz Рольф Кент 5:38

8 Five Inches Tall and All Alone Рольф Кент 4:44

9 Ngoc guides Paul upriver and to the other side of the tracks Рольф Кент 5:10

10 "Thank you special time"/ Paul tends to Ngoc's needs Рольф Кент 4:11

11 A dock in Norway: The originals Рольф Кент 2:31

12 Exodus, Farewells, Lost Luggage and Reunions Рольф Кент 7:19

13 The Aeroplane home / The rain Рольф Кент 4:02