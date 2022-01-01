Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Короче» (2017)
Downsizing Короче 2017 / США
5.6 Оцените
34 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «Короче» (2017)

Downsizing (Music from the Motion Picture)
Downsizing (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Рольф Кент, The Swingles
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A lab in Norway Рольф Кент 0:47
2 The world is amazed (Main Title Theme) Рольф Кент 1:47
3 Paul's theme / visiting Leisureland Рольф Кент 3:02
4 The tiny city Beckons / estate sale Рольф Кент 1:31
5 Ngoc's Theme Рольф Кент 1:53
6 Inching Toward the Downsizing Procedure Рольф Кент 3:45
7 The Downsizing Waltz Рольф Кент 5:38
8 Five Inches Tall and All Alone Рольф Кент 4:44
9 Ngoc guides Paul upriver and to the other side of the tracks Рольф Кент 5:10
10 "Thank you special time"/ Paul tends to Ngoc's needs Рольф Кент 4:11
11 A dock in Norway: The originals Рольф Кент 2:31
12 Exodus, Farewells, Lost Luggage and Reunions Рольф Кент 7:19
13 The Aeroplane home / The rain Рольф Кент 4:02
14 A Little Change In the Weather The Swingles / Рольф Кент 3:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Короче» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Короче» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
