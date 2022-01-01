|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A lab in Norway
|Рольф Кент
|0:47
|2
|The world is amazed (Main Title Theme)
|Рольф Кент
|1:47
|3
|Paul's theme / visiting Leisureland
|Рольф Кент
|3:02
|4
|The tiny city Beckons / estate sale
|Рольф Кент
|1:31
|5
|Ngoc's Theme
|Рольф Кент
|1:53
|6
|Inching Toward the Downsizing Procedure
|Рольф Кент
|3:45
|7
|The Downsizing Waltz
|Рольф Кент
|5:38
|8
|Five Inches Tall and All Alone
|Рольф Кент
|4:44
|9
|Ngoc guides Paul upriver and to the other side of the tracks
|Рольф Кент
|5:10
|10
|"Thank you special time"/ Paul tends to Ngoc's needs
|Рольф Кент
|4:11
|11
|A dock in Norway: The originals
|Рольф Кент
|2:31
|12
|Exodus, Farewells, Lost Luggage and Reunions
|Рольф Кент
|7:19
|13
|The Aeroplane home / The rain
|Рольф Кент
|4:02
|14
|A Little Change In the Weather
|The Swingles / Рольф Кент
|3:31