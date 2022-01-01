|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|New Rose
|The Damned / Brian James
|2:44
|2
|Planned Adolescence
|The Dyschords / Bryan Weller
|2:21
|3
|Angry Universe
|A.C. Newman
|2:17
|4
|Communion
|The Dyschords / Bryan Weller
|2:11
|5
|Extraction
|Dyslexic Cnuts / Justin Craig
|2:14
|6
|Fuck All
|The Dyschords
|1:40
|7
|Going Straight
|Xiu Xiu
|2:28
|8
|Single
|The Dyschords / Bryan Weller
|2:35
|9
|Climb Over Me
|The Dyschords / Bryan Weller
|3:03
|10
|Rainy Life
|Ezra Furman
|3:30
|11
|Bermuda
|Amber Martin / Brett Every
|4:31
|12
|I Found a Reason (2015 Remastered)
|The Velvet Underground
|4:17
|13
|Nursery Chymes
|Prolific Urdoos / Bruno Wizard
|2:42
|14
|Nobody's Baby
|Martin Tomlinson, Bryan Weller / Bryan Weller
|5:45
|15
|Requiem
|Nico Muhly
|4:01
|16
|The Body Celestial
|Matmos / M.C Schmidt
|17:38
|17
|Flecken
|Matmos / M.C Schmidt
|4:43
|18
|Eat Me Alive
|Xiu Xiu / John Cameron Mitchell
|3:42
|19
|Between the Breaths
|Xiu Xiu, Mitski / John Cameron Mitchell
|6:38