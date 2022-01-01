Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Человек - швейцарский нож Человек - швейцарский нож
Музыка из фильма «Человек - швейцарский нож» (2016)
Swiss Army Man Человек - швейцарский нож 2016 / США
7.0 Оцените
22 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Человек - швейцарский нож» (2016)

Swiss Army Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Swiss Army Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Intro Song (feat. Paul Dano) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:26
2 Where Did You Come From? (feat. Paul Dano) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:42
3 Cave Ballad (feat. Paul Dano) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 1:46
4 Hank Drinks Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 1:28
5 History of the Universe (feat. Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:52
6 Fetishes (feat. Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:58
7 When I Think About Mom (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:59
8 Don't Overthink Things Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:59
9 Loved Back to Life Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:30
10 Cotton Eye Joe (feat. Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:58
11 Jurassic Park (feat. Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:54
12 Talk to Her (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 1:02
13 Love Love (Manny's Song) (feat. Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:46
14 Montage (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 3:08
15 Underwater Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:02
16 River Rocket (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 1:58
17 Liar Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 0:57
18 The Big Raccoon Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:12
19 Treetops (feat. Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:10
20 Goodbye / Hello (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe) Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:53
21 Don't Tell Sarah Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 4:13
22 Run Down the Mountain Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 1:33
23 Finale Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 2:48
24 A Better Way Andy Hull, Robert McDowell 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Человек - швейцарский нож» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Человек - швейцарский нож» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
