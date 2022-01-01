|1
|Intro Song (feat. Paul Dano)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:26
|2
|Where Did You Come From? (feat. Paul Dano)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:42
|3
|Cave Ballad (feat. Paul Dano)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|1:46
|4
|Hank Drinks
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|1:28
|5
|History of the Universe (feat. Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:52
|6
|Fetishes (feat. Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:58
|7
|When I Think About Mom (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:59
|8
|Don't Overthink Things
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:59
|9
|Loved Back to Life
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:30
|10
|Cotton Eye Joe (feat. Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:58
|11
|Jurassic Park (feat. Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:54
|12
|Talk to Her (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|1:02
|13
|Love Love (Manny's Song) (feat. Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:46
|14
|Montage (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|3:08
|15
|Underwater
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:02
|16
|River Rocket (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|1:58
|17
|Liar
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|0:57
|18
|The Big Raccoon
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:12
|19
|Treetops (feat. Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:10
|20
|Goodbye / Hello (feat. Paul Dano & Daniel Radcliffe)
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:53
|21
|Don't Tell Sarah
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|4:13
|22
|Run Down the Mountain
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|1:33
|23
|Finale
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|2:48
|24
|A Better Way
|Andy Hull, Robert McDowell
|3:09