|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Voyage to Constantinople
|Gabriel Yared
|2:01
|2
|Kach Nazar's Dance (Kotchari) [Traditional]
|Ara Malikian
|1:59
|3
|Promenade
|Gabriel Yared
|1:14
|4
|Ana Invites Michael
|Gabriel Yared
|2:31
|5
|Exodus
|Gabriel Yared
|2:54
|6
|Gohanamk
|Liparit Avetisyan, The Hover Choir
|3:39
|7
|Labor Camp
|Gabriel Yared
|2:18
|8
|Way Home
|Gabriel Yared
|2:09
|9
|Ana and Michael
|Gabriel Yared
|6:20
|10
|Confession
|Gabriel Yared
|2:24
|11
|Leaving Refugee Camp
|Gabriel Yared
|1:33
|12
|Massacre
|Gabriel Yared
|2:20
|13
|Going up the Mountain
|Gabriel Yared
|3:25
|14
|Ana Comforts Michael
|Gabriel Yared
|1:46
|15
|Mourning
|Gabriel Yared
|3:30
|16
|Sari Siroun Yar (feat. Veronika Stalder)
|Serj Tankian, The Authentic Light Orchestra
|7:38
|17
|The Promise
|Chris Cornell
|4:23