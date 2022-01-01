Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Обещание Обещание
The Promise Обещание 2016 / США
8.0 Оцените
80 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Обещание» (2016)

The Promise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Promise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Gabriel Yared, Ara Malikian, Liparit Avetisyan, The Hover Choir, Serj Tankian, The Authentic Light Orchestra, Chris Cornell
1 Voyage to Constantinople Gabriel Yared 2:01
2 Kach Nazar's Dance (Kotchari) [Traditional] Ara Malikian 1:59
3 Promenade Gabriel Yared 1:14
4 Ana Invites Michael Gabriel Yared 2:31
5 Exodus Gabriel Yared 2:54
6 Gohanamk Liparit Avetisyan, The Hover Choir 3:39
7 Labor Camp Gabriel Yared 2:18
8 Way Home Gabriel Yared 2:09
9 Ana and Michael Gabriel Yared 6:20
10 Confession Gabriel Yared 2:24
11 Leaving Refugee Camp Gabriel Yared 1:33
12 Massacre Gabriel Yared 2:20
13 Going up the Mountain Gabriel Yared 3:25
14 Ana Comforts Michael Gabriel Yared 1:46
15 Mourning Gabriel Yared 3:30
16 Sari Siroun Yar (feat. Veronika Stalder) Serj Tankian, The Authentic Light Orchestra 7:38
17 The Promise Chris Cornell 4:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Обещание» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Обещание» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
