|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|This Title Makes Me Jurassic
|Michael Giacchino
|2:54
|2
|The Theropod Preservation Society
|Michael Giacchino
|3:47
|3
|Maisie and the Island
|Michael Giacchino
|2:08
|4
|March of the Wheatley Cavalcade
|Michael Giacchino
|2:14
|5
|Nostalgia-Saurus
|Michael Giacchino
|1:05
|6
|Double Cross to Bear
|Michael Giacchino
|2:32
|7
|Lava Land
|Michael Giacchino
|3:17
|8
|Keep Calm and Baryonyx
|Michael Giacchino
|2:46
|9
|Go With the Pyroclastic Flow
|Michael Giacchino
|3:43
|10
|Gyro Can You Go?
|Michael Giacchino
|2:17
|11
|Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar
|Michael Giacchino
|3:21
|12
|Volcano to Death
|Michael Giacchino
|1:39
|13
|Operation Blue Blood
|Michael Giacchino
|3:44
|14
|Jurassic Pillow Talk
|Michael Giacchino
|2:47
|15
|How to Pick a Lockwood
|Michael Giacchino
|3:10
|16
|Wilting Iris
|Michael Giacchino
|1:11
|17
|Shock and Auction
|Michael Giacchino
|2:28
|18
|Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture
|Michael Giacchino
|3:41
|19
|You Can Be So Hard-Headed
|Michael Giacchino
|2:29
|20
|Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free
|Michael Giacchino
|3:29
|21
|There's Something About Maisie
|Michael Giacchino
|1:21
|22
|World's Worst Bedtime Storyteller
|Michael Giacchino
|2:27
|23
|Declaration of Indo-Pendence
|Michael Giacchino
|4:03
|24
|To Free or Not to Free
|Michael Giacchino
|3:01
|25
|The Neo-Jurassic Age
|Michael Giacchino
|3:33
|26
|At Jurassic World's End Credits/Suite
|Michael Giacchino
|10:55