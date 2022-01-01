Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Jurassic World:Fallen Kingdom Мир Юрского периода 2 2018 / США
186 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Мир Юрского периода 2» (2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 26 композиций. Michael Giacchino
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 This Title Makes Me Jurassic Michael Giacchino 2:54
2 The Theropod Preservation Society Michael Giacchino 3:47
3 Maisie and the Island Michael Giacchino 2:08
4 March of the Wheatley Cavalcade Michael Giacchino 2:14
5 Nostalgia-Saurus Michael Giacchino 1:05
6 Double Cross to Bear Michael Giacchino 2:32
7 Lava Land Michael Giacchino 3:17
8 Keep Calm and Baryonyx Michael Giacchino 2:46
9 Go With the Pyroclastic Flow Michael Giacchino 3:43
10 Gyro Can You Go? Michael Giacchino 2:17
11 Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar Michael Giacchino 3:21
12 Volcano to Death Michael Giacchino 1:39
13 Operation Blue Blood Michael Giacchino 3:44
14 Jurassic Pillow Talk Michael Giacchino 2:47
15 How to Pick a Lockwood Michael Giacchino 3:10
16 Wilting Iris Michael Giacchino 1:11
17 Shock and Auction Michael Giacchino 2:28
18 Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture Michael Giacchino 3:41
19 You Can Be So Hard-Headed Michael Giacchino 2:29
20 Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free Michael Giacchino 3:29
21 There's Something About Maisie Michael Giacchino 1:21
22 World's Worst Bedtime Storyteller Michael Giacchino 2:27
23 Declaration of Indo-Pendence Michael Giacchino 4:03
24 To Free or Not to Free Michael Giacchino 3:01
25 The Neo-Jurassic Age Michael Giacchino 3:33
26 At Jurassic World's End Credits/Suite Michael Giacchino 10:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мир Юрского периода 2» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мир Юрского периода 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
