1 This Title Makes Me Jurassic Michael Giacchino 2:54

2 The Theropod Preservation Society Michael Giacchino 3:47

3 Maisie and the Island Michael Giacchino 2:08

4 March of the Wheatley Cavalcade Michael Giacchino 2:14

5 Nostalgia-Saurus Michael Giacchino 1:05

6 Double Cross to Bear Michael Giacchino 2:32

7 Lava Land Michael Giacchino 3:17

8 Keep Calm and Baryonyx Michael Giacchino 2:46

9 Go With the Pyroclastic Flow Michael Giacchino 3:43

10 Gyro Can You Go? Michael Giacchino 2:17

11 Raiders of the Lost Isla Nublar Michael Giacchino 3:21

12 Volcano to Death Michael Giacchino 1:39

13 Operation Blue Blood Michael Giacchino 3:44

14 Jurassic Pillow Talk Michael Giacchino 2:47

15 How to Pick a Lockwood Michael Giacchino 3:10

16 Wilting Iris Michael Giacchino 1:11

17 Shock and Auction Michael Giacchino 2:28

18 Thus Begins the Indo-Rapture Michael Giacchino 3:41

19 You Can Be So Hard-Headed Michael Giacchino 2:29

20 Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Free Michael Giacchino 3:29

21 There's Something About Maisie Michael Giacchino 1:21

22 World's Worst Bedtime Storyteller Michael Giacchino 2:27

23 Declaration of Indo-Pendence Michael Giacchino 4:03

24 To Free or Not to Free Michael Giacchino 3:01

25 The Neo-Jurassic Age Michael Giacchino 3:33