|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Embrace of the Serpent (Theme)
|Nascuy Linares
|2:00
|2
|Trance (Trance Aereo)
|Nascuy Linares
|1:59
|3
|Dantesque Celebration (Fiesta Dantesca)
|Nascuy Linares
|2:30
|4
|Acoutic River (Tema Brujula)
|Nascuy Linares
|3:17
|5
|Dudamel: Let the Children Play (End)
|Nascuy Linares
|1:41
|6
|Dudamel: Let the Children Play (Isla Y Paramo)
|Nascuy Linares
|1:44
|7
|Dudamel: Let the Children Play - Sarabande (Based on a Theme by George Frideric Handel)
|Nascuy Linares
|2:03
|8
|Dudamel: Let the Children Play (Arpegios)
|Nascuy Linares
|0:51
|9
|Dudamel: Let the Children Play (Minor)
|Nascuy Linares
|1:45