Объятия змея Объятия змея
Киноафиша Фильмы Объятия змея Музыка из фильма «Объятия змея» (2015)
El abrazo de la serpiente / Embrace of the Serpent Объятия змея 2015 / Аргентина / Колумбия / Венесуэла
7.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Объятия змея» (2015)

Embrace of the Serpent (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Embrace of the Serpent (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Nascuy Linares
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Embrace of the Serpent (Theme) Nascuy Linares 2:00
2 Trance (Trance Aereo) Nascuy Linares 1:59
3 Dantesque Celebration (Fiesta Dantesca) Nascuy Linares 2:30
4 Acoutic River (Tema Brujula) Nascuy Linares 3:17
5 Dudamel: Let the Children Play (End) Nascuy Linares 1:41
6 Dudamel: Let the Children Play (Isla Y Paramo) Nascuy Linares 1:44
7 Dudamel: Let the Children Play - Sarabande (Based on a Theme by George Frideric Handel) Nascuy Linares 2:03
8 Dudamel: Let the Children Play (Arpegios) Nascuy Linares 0:51
9 Dudamel: Let the Children Play (Minor) Nascuy Linares 1:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Объятия змея» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Объятия змея» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
