|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Misunderstood (feat. Novel)
|Zee Will
|3:30
|2
|Have a Little Faith in Me
|John Hiatt
|4:04
|3
|Tell Me the Truth
|Lord Netty, Marc Broussard
|3:42
|4
|I'm Not a Cereal Killer
|Роб Симонсен
|1:50
|5
|He Ain't Heavy...He's My Brother
|Neil Diamond / Bobby Scott
|4:12
|6
|Back Yard Funk
|Lord Netty
|3:23
|7
|You're the Only One
|The War on Peace
|4:27
|8
|Sara Smile
|Daryl Hall & John Oates / Daryl Hall
|3:06
|9
|Can't Stop This Love
|Tim Myers / Michael Hodges
|3:27
|10
|Lie Awake and Dream
|Runaway Symphony / Andrew Stevens
|6:17
|11
|Can't Hold Out on Love
|Jason Mraz / Michael Hodges
|3:04