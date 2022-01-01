Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Кто наш папа, чувак? Кто наш папа, чувак?
Father Figures / Bastards Кто наш папа, чувак? 2016 / США
7.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Кто наш папа, чувак?» (2016)

Father Figures (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Father Figures (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Zee Will, John Hiatt, Lord Netty, Marc Broussard, Роб Симонсен, Neil Diamond, Lord Netty, The War on Peace, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Tim Myers, Runaway Symphony, Jason Mraz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Misunderstood (feat. Novel) Zee Will 3:30
2 Have a Little Faith in Me John Hiatt 4:04
3 Tell Me the Truth Lord Netty, Marc Broussard 3:42
4 I'm Not a Cereal Killer Роб Симонсен 1:50
5 He Ain't Heavy...He's My Brother Neil Diamond / Bobby Scott 4:12
6 Back Yard Funk Lord Netty 3:23
7 You're the Only One The War on Peace 4:27
8 Sara Smile Daryl Hall & John Oates / Daryl Hall 3:06
9 Can't Stop This Love Tim Myers / Michael Hodges 3:27
10 Lie Awake and Dream Runaway Symphony / Andrew Stevens 6:17
11 Can't Hold Out on Love Jason Mraz / Michael Hodges 3:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кто наш папа, чувак?» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кто наш папа, чувак?» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
