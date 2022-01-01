|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone
|The Temptations
|6:58
|2
|Get Down On It
|Kool & The Gang
|4:54
|3
|Boogie Oogie Oogie
|A Taste of Honey
|5:33
|4
|September
|Earth, Wind & Fire
|3:36
|5
|Couldn't Get It Right
|Climax Blues Band
|3:09
|6
|Love and Happiness
|Al Green
|5:00
|7
|Dazz
|Brick
|3:22
|8
|Boogie Wonderland
|Earth, Wind & Fire
|4:48
|9
|Jive Talkin’
|Bee Gees
|3:44
|10
|Rock and Roll All Nite
|Kiss
|2:47
|11
|Ain’t Got No Home
|The Band
|3:24
|12
|Escape (The Piña Colada Song)
|Rupert Holmes
|4:33
|13
|Lonely Boy
|Andrew Gold
|4:21
|14
|A Horse with No Name
|America
|4:10
|15
|Green Peppers
|Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
|1:30