Славные парни Славные парни
Музыка из фильма «Славные парни» (2016)
Nice guys Славные парни 2016 / США
7.3 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Славные парни» (2016)

The Nice Guys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Nice Guys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. The Temptations, Kool & The Gang, A Taste of Honey, Earth, Wind & Fire, Climax Blues Band, Al Green, Brick, Bee Gees, Kiss, The Band, Rupert Holmes, Andrew Gold, America, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone The Temptations 6:58
2 Get Down On It Kool & The Gang 4:54
3 Boogie Oogie Oogie A Taste of Honey 5:33
4 September Earth, Wind & Fire 3:36
5 Couldn't Get It Right Climax Blues Band 3:09
6 Love and Happiness Al Green 5:00
7 Dazz Brick 3:22
8 Boogie Wonderland Earth, Wind & Fire 4:48
9 Jive Talkin’ Bee Gees 3:44
10 Rock and Roll All Nite Kiss 2:47
11 Ain’t Got No Home The Band 3:24
12 Escape (The Piña Colada Song) Rupert Holmes 4:33
13 Lonely Boy Andrew Gold 4:21
14 A Horse with No Name America 4:10
15 Green Peppers Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass 1:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Славные парни» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Славные парни» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
