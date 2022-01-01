|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Storm Is Coming
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:12
|2
|Your Mission
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:14
|3
|Should You Choose to Accept...
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:35
|4
|The Manifesto
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:45
|5
|Good Evening, Mr. Hunt
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:20
|6
|Change of Plan
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:47
|7
|A Terrible Choice
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:55
|8
|Fallout
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:30
|9
|Stairs and Rooftops
|Лорн Бэлф
|6:00
|10
|No Hard Feelings
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:21
|11
|Free Fall
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:15
|12
|The White Widow
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:43
|13
|I Am the Storm
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:08
|14
|The Exchange
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:55
|15
|Steps Ahead
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:02
|16
|Escape Through Paris
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:05
|17
|We Are Never Free
|Лорн Бэлф
|6:57
|18
|Kashmir
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:30
|19
|Fate Whispers to the Warrior
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:54
|20
|And the Warrior Whispers Back
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:57
|21
|Unfinished Business
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:50
|22
|Scalpel and Hammer
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:10
|23
|The Syndicate
|Лорн Бэлф
|6:00
|24
|Cutting on One
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:43
|25
|The Last Resort
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:55
|26
|Mission: Accomplished
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:15