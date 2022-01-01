|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:34
|2
|What's Wrong With Barry?
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:52
|3
|Dr. Fletcher In Philadelphia
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:35
|4
|A Way Out
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:01
|5
|Dr. Fletcher and the World
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:01
|6
|What Are You Up To, Dennis?
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:14
|7
|Casey Tells the Truth
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:41
|8
|Somebody Save Us
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:00
|9
|Last Rites
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:20
|10
|I Know You Want To Tell Me Something
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:33
|11
|There Are Things That Are Hard To Believe
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:08
|12
|I'm Really Sad You Feel This Way
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:53
|13
|Arrival
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:09
|14
|Meeting the Others
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:39
|15
|The Beast Is On the Move
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:10
|16
|Dr. Fletcher's Death
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:42
|17
|Casey Meets the Beast
|West Dylan Thordson
|4:20
|18
|Kevin Wendell Crumb
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:42
|19
|The Standoff
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:24
|20
|The Rise of the Beast
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:39
|21
|Rejoice
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:19
|22
|The Beast (Bonus Track)
|West Dylan Thordson
|3:50