Сплит
Split Сплит 2016 / США
7.7 Оцените
83 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Сплит» (2016)

Split (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Split (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. West Dylan Thordson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening West Dylan Thordson 1:34
2 What's Wrong With Barry? West Dylan Thordson 2:52
3 Dr. Fletcher In Philadelphia West Dylan Thordson 1:35
4 A Way Out West Dylan Thordson 3:01
5 Dr. Fletcher and the World West Dylan Thordson 2:01
6 What Are You Up To, Dennis? West Dylan Thordson 1:14
7 Casey Tells the Truth West Dylan Thordson 1:41
8 Somebody Save Us West Dylan Thordson 2:00
9 Last Rites West Dylan Thordson 3:20
10 I Know You Want To Tell Me Something West Dylan Thordson 2:33
11 There Are Things That Are Hard To Believe West Dylan Thordson 3:08
12 I'm Really Sad You Feel This Way West Dylan Thordson 2:53
13 Arrival West Dylan Thordson 2:09
14 Meeting the Others West Dylan Thordson 3:39
15 The Beast Is On the Move West Dylan Thordson 3:10
16 Dr. Fletcher's Death West Dylan Thordson 1:42
17 Casey Meets the Beast West Dylan Thordson 4:20
18 Kevin Wendell Crumb West Dylan Thordson 2:42
19 The Standoff West Dylan Thordson 3:24
20 The Rise of the Beast West Dylan Thordson 3:39
21 Rejoice West Dylan Thordson 3:19
22 The Beast (Bonus Track) West Dylan Thordson 3:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сплит» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сплит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
