|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Maria S'agapo
|Yiamas Music
|3:11
|2
|Zorbas
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:32
|3
|Cool Again
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:42
|4
|Northwestern U
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:32
|5
|Even More Mine
|Rita Wilson / Darrell Brown
|3:09
|6
|Strangers in Love
|Parisian / Jeremy Fowler
|3:19
|7
|Son for Paris
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:01
|8
|On Strike
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:22
|9
|Will You Marry Me?
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:41
|10
|White Wedding
|George Kostoglou / Billy Idol
|2:02
|11
|We Are Family
|Mandisa / Nile Rodgers
|3:41
|12
|Paris Accepted / NYU
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:31
|13
|Chocolate Baklava
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:12
|14
|Secrets
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:07
|15
|Pou Pige Tosi Agapi
|Helena Paparizou
|3:59
|16
|Party Prep
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:10
|17
|Arrival / Prom Dress
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:17
|18
|Yiamas Dance
|Yiamas Music
|1:45
|19
|Walk Like an Egyptian
|The Bangles / Liam Sternberg
|3:25
|20
|Gilkia Constantia
|Alex Xenofontos
|1:53
|21
|A Good Life
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:56