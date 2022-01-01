Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Моя большая греческая свадьба 2 Моя большая греческая свадьба 2
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Моя большая греческая свадьба 2 2016 / США
5.5 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Моя большая греческая свадьба 2» (2016)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Yiamas Music, Christopher Lennertz, Rita Wilson, Parisian, George Kostoglou, Mandisa, Helena Paparizou, The Bangles, Alex Xenofontos
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Maria S'agapo Yiamas Music 3:11
2 Zorbas Christopher Lennertz 1:32
3 Cool Again Christopher Lennertz 1:42
4 Northwestern U Christopher Lennertz 1:32
5 Even More Mine Rita Wilson / Darrell Brown 3:09
6 Strangers in Love Parisian / Jeremy Fowler 3:19
7 Son for Paris Christopher Lennertz 1:01
8 On Strike Christopher Lennertz 1:22
9 Will You Marry Me? Christopher Lennertz 1:41
10 White Wedding George Kostoglou / Billy Idol 2:02
11 We Are Family Mandisa / Nile Rodgers 3:41
12 Paris Accepted / NYU Christopher Lennertz 2:31
13 Chocolate Baklava Christopher Lennertz 1:12
14 Secrets Christopher Lennertz 1:07
15 Pou Pige Tosi Agapi Helena Paparizou 3:59
16 Party Prep Christopher Lennertz 1:10
17 Arrival / Prom Dress Christopher Lennertz 2:17
18 Yiamas Dance Yiamas Music 1:45
19 Walk Like an Egyptian The Bangles / Liam Sternberg 3:25
20 Gilkia Constantia Alex Xenofontos 1:53
21 A Good Life Christopher Lennertz 2:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Моя большая греческая свадьба 2» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Моя большая греческая свадьба 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
