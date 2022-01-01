Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Баския Баския
Basquiat Баския 1996 / США
7.4 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Баския» (1996)

Basquiat (Original Soundtrack)
Basquiat (Original Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Майкл Уинкотт, Them, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Glasco, Nick Marion Taylor, Toadies, John Parish, PJ Harvey, Tripping Daisy, Brian Kelly, Tom Waits, David Bowie, The Pogues, Gavin Friday, John Cale
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Van Gogh Boat Майкл Уинкотт 0:10
2 It's All Over Now, Baby Blue Them / Bob Dylan 3:48
3 Suicide Hotline (Dialogue and Music Montage) Jeffrey Wright, Joe Glasco, Nick Marion Taylor / Nick Marion Taylor 2:07
4 I'm Not In Love Toadies / David Byrne 4:28
5 Is That All There Is? John Parish, PJ Harvey / Jerry Leiber 5:07
6 Rise Tripping Daisy / Bill Laswell 4:14
7 She Is Dancing Brian Kelly 2:55
8 Tom Traubert's Blues (Four Sheets To The Wind In Copenhagen) Tom Waits 6:26
9 A Small Plot of Land David Bowie / Reeves Gabrels 2:48
10 Summer In Siam The Pogues / Shane MacGowan 4:05
11 The Last Song I'll Ever Sing Gavin Friday 3:48
12 Hallelujah John Cale / Leonard Cohen 4:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Баския» (1996) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Баския» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
