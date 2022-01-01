|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Van Gogh Boat
|Майкл Уинкотт
|0:10
|2
|It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
|Them / Bob Dylan
|3:48
|3
|Suicide Hotline (Dialogue and Music Montage)
|Jeffrey Wright, Joe Glasco, Nick Marion Taylor / Nick Marion Taylor
|2:07
|4
|I'm Not In Love
|Toadies / David Byrne
|4:28
|5
|Is That All There Is?
|John Parish, PJ Harvey / Jerry Leiber
|5:07
|6
|Rise
|Tripping Daisy / Bill Laswell
|4:14
|7
|She Is Dancing
|Brian Kelly
|2:55
|8
|Tom Traubert's Blues (Four Sheets To The Wind In Copenhagen)
|Tom Waits
|6:26
|9
|A Small Plot of Land
|David Bowie / Reeves Gabrels
|2:48
|10
|Summer In Siam
|The Pogues / Shane MacGowan
|4:05
|11
|The Last Song I'll Ever Sing
|Gavin Friday
|3:48
|12
|Hallelujah
|John Cale / Leonard Cohen
|4:06