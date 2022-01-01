Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Маршрут построен» (2016)
Маршрут построен 2016 / Россия
4.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.9
Музыка из фильма «Маршрут построен» (2016)

Маршрут Построен (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Маршрут Построен (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. DJ Groove
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Children Saw Evevrything DJ Groove 2:49
2 Fatal Choise, Pt. 1 DJ Groove 2:19
3 A Trip with the Devil DJ Groove 1:11
4 Fatal Choise, Pt. 2 DJ Groove 1:23
5 Road Confirmed DJ Groove 1:12
6 Ghost's Scissors DJ Groove 1:12
7 Nerveous Road DJ Groove 1:33
8 Do Not Leave Child in the Car DJ Groove 1:27
9 Lost & Found DJ Groove 3:30
10 She Will Note Leave You Alone DJ Groove 2:21
11 That Road to Death DJ Groove 2:09
12 Hatred & Despair DJ Groove 1:59
13 Feet in Hands DJ Groove 2:01
14 Hope & Fear DJ Groove 3:28
15 Driving Nowhere DJ Groove 1:57
16 We're One DJ Groove 3:58
17 Dead End DJ Groove 4:25
18 Tomorrow's Outcome DJ Groove 3:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Маршрут построен» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Маршрут построен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
